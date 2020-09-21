PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- Department store operator Gordmans is permanently closing its location in Prairie du Chien on Sunday, Sept. 27.
The company is closing 720 stores nationwide, including those branded as Gordmans and Stage Stores. The store closing information is listed on the company website.
The retailer filed for bankruptcy protection in May and announced plans to find a buyer. No buyer was found and the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult for the retailer to obtain financing, according to a press release.
The Prairie du Chien Gordmans is located at 22 Riverside Square.