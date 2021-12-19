In Jim McCrea’s nearly 30 years as pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Galena, Ill., he has seen drastic changes in the landscape of organized religion.
On a local and national level, attendance has fallen, disaffiliation has risen and congregational demographics have shifted.
“If you look at the overall range of Christian history, you find that attendance (and) membership tends to go in cycles,” McCrea said. “We seem to be on a downward slope at the moment, and it’s apparent to everyone.”
A 2020 Gallup poll found that, for the first time, the majority of Americans — 52% — were not a member of a church or synagogue, as opposed to 47% who were.
The country’s religious institutions were dealt another blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. Places of worship were shuttered for months, with services held virtually. Many tri-state religious leaders say members of their congregations still are hesitant to return.
Churches are addressing this changing reality through creative adjustments to services and activities, continued community outreach and steadfast hope.
“We believe that you live and you die and you’re resurrected, … so not only do you have hope now, but you have hope for the future. That’s what drives us,” said Matt Collins, senior pastor at Hope Church in Dubuque.
INSIDE THE DECLINE
According to Christopher James, associate professor of evangelism and missional Christianity at University of Dubuque Theological Seminary, changes in America’s religious habits can be understood by examining the three main dimensions of religious behavior: affiliation, practice and belief.
He said the first two have been declining for decades, but the third has remained relatively consistent.
Gallup data from 2017 confirmed that 87% of Americans believed in a God. Seventy years earlier, in 1947, that number was only 7 percentage points higher, at 94%.
“Somewhat surprisingly, the belief category has not been changing as quickly as the others,” James said. “Belief in God and personal practice of daily prayer have really hardly moved, so there’s this undercurrent of spirituality.”
Despite Americans’ continued belief in a higher power, attendance at places of worship has been falling for years.
A study from Faith Communities Today, a multireligious research initiative that surveyed more than 15,000 religious communities from 2000 to 2020, found that in those two decades, median attendance at weekly worship services decreased by more than 50%.
The numbers at First Presbyterian Church in Galena mirror that trend. In the last three decades, the church’s membership fell from about 130 active participants to around 70.
“One of the trends we’ve seen over the last 10 years, maybe longer, is people are coming to church less regularly,” said Collins. “Maybe it would have been three times a month, but now it’s down to two times a month or under, and they would consider themselves a regular attender.”
Attendance usually ramps up around Christmas or Easter, he said, but it falls in the summer, when outdoor pursuits and vacations occupy family weekends.
Local economic shifts also can affect places of worship. Adib Kassas, imam at Tri-State Islamic Center, said the number of community members at the Dubuque mosque declined after IBM left Dubuque, as many Muslim families employed with the company moved away.
PANDEMIC IMPACTS
The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, also had a major impact on attendance at places of worship.
Across the 166 parishes in the Archdiocese of Dubuque, an attendance count in September revealed that total weekend Mass attendance was 58% of what it had been when the last such count was taken in October 2016.
The Rev. Phil Gibbs, pastor at Church of the Resurrection in Dubuque, said much of that loss can be connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We haven’t lost hope that people will come back, but all indications provide us with the fact that we’ll be at a loss,” he said. “How substantial or significant that will be, we’re not sure.”
Despite the drop in attendance, the archdiocese noted in its report that total financial contributions from weekly giving, Easter and Christmas reached $51,042,673 in fiscal year 2021 — more than $1 million more than the amount recorded in 2016.
At First Lutheran Church in Maquoketa, Iowa, about 80 to 125 people regularly attend worship services in person, as compared to 180 to 250 before the pandemic.
“Worship service attendance has declined significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic era, and a lot of people, especially vulnerable people, are not comfortable returning to public worship services yet,” said pastor Neil Harrison.
Many who have not returned in person instead participate in virtual worship through livestreamed or recorded options, which many churches have offered since the early days of the pandemic.
In some cases, continued virtual services have boosted total attendance and helped places of worship engage with people across the world.
For example, Tri-State Islamic Center regularly had about 50 attendees at its weekly khutba service prior to the pandemic. Now, the mosque has about 40 people in person, with another 40 to 50 viewing the service virtually — occasionally on multiple continents, according to Kassas.
However, despite their benefits, online services have drawbacks as well, such as a lack of camaraderie and personal connection.
“I think the use of digital spaces is very helpful in a hybrid relationship with someone, but digital-only cannot provide the context for what Christians need to do, which is discipleship,” James said.
DISAFFILIATION
As attendance falls, religious affiliation also has experienced a marked decline — a phenomenon that scholars have called the “rise of the nones.”
“We’ve seen a pattern, especially in the 21st century, over the years of an increasing number of people who have no faith commitment, that are ‘nones,’” said Harrison. “That’s having a significant impact on faith traditions, especially mainline denominations.”
According to the 2020 Census of American Religion from Public Religion Research Institute, 23% of Dubuque County’s population identifies as “religiously unaffiliated.” Across the 10 counties in the Telegraph Herald’s coverage area, that number ranges from 19% to 26%.
Gallup data indicates that the percentages of Catholics, Mormons and those who identify with a non-Christian religion have stayed roughly the same over time. It is within Protestantism that the “nones” are making their presence felt. From 2000 to 2016, the number of U.S. adults identifying with a specific Protestant denomination shrank from 50% to 30%.
McCrea feels disaffiliation is often triggered by a negative experience.
“To me, the distinction is they’ve been hurt by or heard about people who have been hurt by one denomination, one individual congregation, and they assume that all Christianity is like that — which is a form of prejudice,” he said. “Any time you paint a whole group with one color, you are denying the range of possibilities within that group.”
OTHER POTENTIAL CAUSES
Aside from the COVID-19 pandemic, local leaders cited several reasons for the drop in church attendance and affiliation.
Gibbs feels many young people question the relevance of religion in their lives.
“That’s unfortunate because they don’t see the broader picture,” he said. “It’s more ‘What do I get out of it?’ rather than ‘How does this influence my life and help me participate in the larger community?’”
Collins said religion once served as a defining facet of a person’s self-image, but that has changed in recent years.
“The younger generations don’t carry that religion tag as part of their identity anymore,” he said.
James agreed, noting that Christianity in particular is no longer associated with the level of cultural capital it once held for believers.
He added that someone who grows up in a nonreligious household is more likely to be nonreligious as an adult than someone who grows up in a religious household is likely to be religious as an adult.
“Secularity is stickier than religiosity in our current culture,” he said.
Both Gibbs and James cited the politicization of religion as another factor that could be causing some Americans to turn away from organized religion.
“There’s some pretty defined lines now between what it means to be right or left, conservative or progressive, Republican or Democrat, and that’s seeped its way into our church,” Gibbs said. “Which is too bad. We shouldn’t be a political institution, although we should be involved in those social issues.”
CHURCHES REACT
In the face of declining participation, Gibbs said staff at Resurrection are retooling traditional programs to engage parishioners and offer flexibility.
For example, the parish offers home-school and summer school options for religious education to better serve families whose schedules might not allow for traditional Wednesday night classes.
He said Catholic parishes also have been urged to focus on two key attributes of the church’s mission — creating a captivating Sunday service and providing opportunities for service to the poor.
“If you really think about the person of Jesus Christ, both of those were really prevalent in his life — worship God and serve your brothers and sisters,” he said.
Harrison agreed that a focus on community service is key to a robust church. More than 400 people participate in First Lutheran’s service efforts, from running the Maquoketa Community Cupboard food pantry to volunteering at assisted-living centers.
“I think congregations that are going to thrive in the 21st century are going to be the ones that are paying attention to the broader mission of God in the whole community,” he said.
James said small churches, particularly rural ones, have been closing and consolidating for years and will continue to do so. Churches also are shifting their financial model from a reliance on the Sunday offering plate to a focus on lowering the overhead by reducing staffing needs or renting out property space for community events.
“We are in the midst of a major season of forced innovation and creativity that goes back 20 years,” he said. “There have been massive efforts across most denominations to start new churches and … to try things that are a little bit different, more oriented toward younger generations.”
THE NEW CHURCH
One local “new church” is Church of Free Souls, which opened inside the downtown Dubuque venue Smokestack in January 2020.
Susan Price and Scott Cornwell, Smokestack’s owners, also serve as the church’s founding pastor and secretary, respectively.
The couple likened Church of Free Souls to a “cafe church.” At its services, all are welcome, regardless of denomination, affiliation or belief.
“(We want) to get rid of all the dogma and literature and traditions and the protocol and just get down to what we’re here for: connecting with the divine, however you want to do it,” Cornwell said.
Church of Free Souls holds a thrice-weekly gathering for reflection, which can include a brief opening prayer, guided meditation, silent worship and music. Price said the services’ structure is drawn from a variety of religions, including Quaker, Buddhist and Native American traditions.
Attendance is small — usually no more than six participants per service — but a massive congregation isn’t the church’s goal.
“We’re here as an option, as an alternative for people,” Price said. “ … Gathering together, particularly across differences, is a way for us to help ourselves see the divine in others and in our world and connect with God. That’s my personal belief and part of what we try to offer at this church.”
By worshipping in a nontraditional setting, Church of Free Souls also hopes to remind participants that religion extends beyond the pew and the altar.
“Church isn’t something that happens on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. and then by noon, it’s over. It’s something that’s happening all around us constantly,” Cornwell said.
INTERFAITH CONNECTIONS
At Church of Free Souls, Cornwell and Price emphasize the benefits of interfaith worship, which already has strong roots in the Dubuque area.
Through local groups such as Dubuque Area Congregations United and Children of Abraham, members of various faith traditions come together for interfaith worship, community conversations and service projects.
Alan Garfield, a member of Temple Beth El in Dubuque, views interfaith connections as one way that congregations can remain vibrant. As a practicing Jew, he feels conversations with those of other faiths teach him about his own religion.
“I think this has been a trend since the 1960s, that it is OK, and in fact a positive thing, to get to know your neighbor,” he said. “ … Through interfaith, we find that there are a number of ways to get to the top of the mountain, not just one way, and we all enjoy that.”
Positive relationships between denominations also have become more important in the Galena area in recent years, according to McCrea. First Presbyterian is actively involved with United Churches of Galena, a multichurch organization that sponsors a food pantry and various worship services.
“With the decline in Christianity these days, those partnerships are strengthened, meaning that we work more closely and more often with other churches of many denominations,” he said.
TOWARD THE FUTURE
Confronting congregational decline can be an uphill task, but local religious leaders remain optimistic.
“If (Christianity) were a human endeavor, it would die in the short term, within the next 50 years,” McCrea said. “However, it is, in my opinion, not a human endeavor. It’s something that God has guided through all the ups and downs that have been seen throughout Christian history. No matter how dire things may seem at times, it will turn around.”
Armed with the data collected in September, the Archdiocese of Dubuque is undergoing a pastoral planning process.
In February, officials will gather input from staff and parishioners that will be used to develop standards for “measuring the vitality of a parish and its future,” according to a message from Archbishop Michael Jackels. Those standards will help diocese leaders recommend which churches might need to close or merge.
“The main question is, what is a viable parish? What kind of community really makes the presence of Jesus more pronounced?” Gibbs said. “ … We have to start discerning that, for the sake of all the parties involved.”
Continued flexibility, innovation and acceptance of new ideas will be essential if places of worship are to survive. Luckily, James said, people of faith are no stranger to those concepts.
“The history of Christianity is a history of cultural change, adaptation (and) decline,” he said. “It’s a faith that follows a crucifixion and resurrection, so dying and being born again is part of the story.”