The CEO of Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday that collecting service information and spending reserve cash will mark the current fiscal year.
Mae Hingtgen said that with the region in its eighth year, it is time for regional leaders to reflect on the status of area mental health services and what is needed next. The region covers nine counties — including Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties — and distributes state funding to mental health and disability services organizations.
“We’ve done a lot of development over the eight years,” Hingtgen told the supervisors. “I think it’s time for us to pause, figure out if we’re the right size, if we’re doing everything as we should. Do we have duplication? Do we have gaps?”
Analysis and data collection are at the top of the region’s priority list for the current fiscal year. That will prepare the region to implement outcomes-based contracting, Hingtgen said, part of her vision for the region becoming more transparent and efficient in the funding it provides.
“We can’t do that until we have a better handle on the data,” she said. “We have a great number of really good providers in our region. They all keep a data set. But we don’t know what their data set is. I don’t know how often they pull their data, what they pull and how they’re looking at it from an analytical standpoint.”
Hingtgen said she has planned a pilot project to establish a “data warehouse” for select providers this year and then to use it across the region next fiscal year.
“We can put that together for a region-wide standpoint, so we have a more comprehensive view of what’s happening across the region and in pockets of the region,” she said. “So, we’ll make sure we have the data for the baseline and to measure whether the providers are meeting our outcome goals.”
Hingtgen also said region officials expect to distribute a great deal of funding this fiscal year due to new state rules that require regions to reduce the cash they have in reserve.
“We have an aggressive budget again because we have 20% of that fund balance that we have to reduce,” she said. “Our budget for FY 23 is a little over $29 million. The amount of revenue that we’re getting from the state is $22.1 million. So it looks like we’re deficit budgeting because we have to reduce our fund balance from 40% to 20%.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham said it long has been his goal to reduce the region and county’s fund balances.
“That’s the number I’ve always been interested in, because it’s been really high, which signifies some trouble getting money to the service providers,” he said.
Supervisor Ann McDonough, the county’s representative on the region’s governing board, said Hingtgen excels at keeping officials in member counties informed.
“I appreciate Mae, as the supervisor assigned to the Regional Governing Board, that you do a thorough job with the governing board and stepping us through all of these things,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.