LANCASTER, Wis. — The Grant County Board of Supervisors is weighing the merits of a $7 million project to upgrade the county’s emergency communication system.
The proposal, presented this week by representatives from Marshalltown, Iowa, communications company Racom, would see the construction of 11 towers across Grant County that would replace existing infrastructure, which is vulnerable to failure.
“Our equipment is at end of life. Support is no longer there, from the squad radios to the portables,” said Sheriff Nate Dreckman. “There is no ability to monitor the system if you find out something is down.”
Racom representatives said none of the existing towers meet current technical standards and cannot be upgraded.
The company has proposed a two-phase project, the first of which would see the construction of a 400-foot tower located near the intersection of U.S. 61 and U.S. 129 south of Lancaster at a cost of about $1.1 million.
An additional 10 towers, each standing 200 feet, would be placed across Grant County for $5.9 million, not including land acquisition expenses.
The proposed network includes built-in redundancies and would expand radio coverage.
“It’s all linked in a circle,” said Ken Fleege, Racom’s manager of Dubuque operations. “So, in the event we lose a link, for whatever reason … the system has a ring that will just go the opposite direction.”
The decision to construct a new tower in Lancaster was prompted by the relocation of the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and jail to a new Community Services Building south of the city, which was completed in 2019.
The county’s dispatch center is the only service that continues to operate at the department’s old location near the intersection of City Limits Road and North Adams Street. The new tower in Lancaster would not upgrade the existing communications system, but would enable the relocation of the dispatch center.
The project’s cost concerned multiple board members.
“We look pretty foolish that we spent $25 million on (the Community Services Building) and we can’t finish that project until we spend another $1 million just to get the first tower up,” said Supervisor Patrick Schroeder. “$7 million is an awful lot of money.”
The Federal Aviation Administration issued Grant County a clearance certificate that authorizes the construction of the Lancaster tower, but it expires May 29, adding a sense of urgency to the board’s deliberations.
The board decided to send the proposal to the county’s Executive Committee for review in March when potential project funding sources will be reviewed.
“It is what it is. We’ve got to do it,” Supervisor Porter Wagner said. “I was on the fire department for a lot of years. (How) do you put a value on life?”