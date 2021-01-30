MANCHESTER, Iowa — Greater Delaware County Community Foundation recently awarded close to $40,000 to local nonprofits and schools.
Officials awarded $27,180.14 via 10 McGee Barr Grants and $12,349 through the group’s school grants program, according to an announcement from Chairman Jack Klaus. Funds aim to support the needs of low-income residents.
McGee Barr Grants were awarded to the Second Helpings meal program, Delaware County Food Bank, Helping Services for Youth & Families, Riverview Center, Lutheran Services in Iowa, West Delaware Back to School Fair, Junior Achievement, First Presbyterian Church’s Birthday Bag Program, Manchester United Methodist Church’s Clothing Closet and Operation Santa Claus.
School grants were awarded to the West Delaware, Maquoketa Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Western Dubuque and North Linn school districts, along with St. Francis Xavier School in Dyersville and St. Mary’s School in Manchester.