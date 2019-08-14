MARIETTA, Wis. — Wolves killed a cow in Crawford County this week, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday.
The cow was killed Tuesday in Marietta, just north of Boscobel, according to an alert sent Wednesday afternoon. The attack was verified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services division.
Gray wolves are native to Wisconsin, though they primarily reside in the northern portion of the state. More information about wolves and their predatory activities in the state can be found at DNR.wi.gov.