DES MOINES — The Iowa House of Representatives’ new Education Reform Committee on Tuesday held a public hearing for Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to allow parents to take their children’s tax funds to private schools.
The proposal has local schools split along familiar lines.
Republicans on the House Rules and Administration Committee — comprised of some of the same leaders working on the school funding bill — also approved rules that would allow bills advanced through the Education Reform Committee to bypass the House’s tax and spending committees, usually required by any legislation with a price tag.
Recommended for you
The Students First Act would create an education savings account for students whose parents remove them from a public school and enroll them in a private school. Based on the current per-student allocation, $7,598 would follow the student for the year to that savings account. The bill then would give $1,205 to the public school the student left.
Additionally, students already in private schools could qualify if their household income was less than 300% of the federal poverty level, which is about $83,000 for a family of four.
The funding would be available to every family in Iowa by the third year.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, is the only area lawmaker serving on the Rules and Administration Committee in the House and voted against the bill. She also serves on the House Ways and Means Committee, responsible for gatekeeping bills with tax implications. James said afterward that the rules change to bypass that tax committee was fiscally irresponsible and “flew in the face of transparency, accountability and good governance.”
“The reason why we have bills that have fiscal notes with big price tags attached to them go to those committees is that they are people with an eye on the big picture of the state’s budget,” she said. “My question is, ‘What are you afraid of?’ I am suspicious that if it went to any other committee, they would not have the votes to get it to the floor.”
The governor’s office estimated that the bill would cost $918 million in the first four years, increasing from $107 million in the first year.
Iowa Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, was one of those House Republicans who held up the bill last year. He also serves on the House Appropriations Committee, responsible for state spending bills — one of the committees bypassed by the rules change.
Mommsen did not dispute James’ assessment of potential delays for the bill in the tax and spending committees. But he said he generally supported the change.
“It is a unique situation,” he said. “I believe the reason for it is that last year the school choice bill couldn’t come out of either the education committee or the appropriations committee, so it never got to the floor for either an up or down vote. I believe the idea is, ‘Let’s get it out there and have a vote among the whole assembly.’ To me, it’s more of a transparency issue. Let’s put it out there so people can see who stands for it and who doesn’t.”
Iowa Reps. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, and Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
No area school officials made it to the Capitol to speak for or against the bill during the public hearing Tuesday night. But their comments to the Telegraph Herald aligned with numerous speakers on both sides who did.
Many opponents denounced the claim that the bill provides more “school choice to students.”
Dubuque Community School District Superintendent Amy Hawkins said Iowa’s parents already have that choice.
“We have more choice now than we ever have. There’s open enrollment we call in-district transfer. There’s district-to-district open enrollment with no start and end dates. There are online schools. There is homeschooling,,” she said. “There are so many supports in place they can apply for that they already have scholarships available.”
According to the Iowa Legislative Services Agency, the state provided $104.6 million in public funds to various programs for private schools, their students and parents — for transportation, textbooks, dual enrollment, media services and more — in fiscal year 2022, which covered last school year. Donors to School Tuition Organizations also receive tax credits for those donations.
Dan Butler, superintendent of Western Dubuque Community School District, said those STOs are successful at covering any family he knows of that wants to send children to private schools within the bounds of his large district.
“If a family wants to attend a private school and the only barrier is tuition, I don’t know of any who have been turned away,” he said.
Holy Family Catholic Schools Chief Administrator Phil Bormann, though, said there are families who cannot afford to send children to his district’s schools. He celebrated the bill.
“We also have students through our STO program living below the poverty level,” he said. “The gap that we have is our middle-class families — trying to make sure the typical class of family, with one or two working parents, making $100,000 a year but have several children. They don’t qualify for the STO money but don’t have the financial means to cut a check.”
Bormann said finding space for additional students, especially in Holy Family’s remaining elementary schools, would require some creativity on the part of his school system, as most are as full as they could be while maintaining the desired class size.
Butler said he thought most families who wanted to send their kids to private schools in his district already did. Hawkins said she had no way of knowing if many students would leave.
Both public school administrators, though, said any money given to private schools is tax revenue that instead could go to public schools, which they said continue to be funded far below what they need. The proposed 2.5% increase in state supplemental aid would not help that, according to Hawkins. Neither would the $1,205 per-student who left, according to Butler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.