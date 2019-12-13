A popular Dubuque festival has hosted its final headliner.
America’s River Festival will not be back in 2020 or subsequent years, Travel Dubuque President and CEO Keith Rahe told the Telegraph Herald on Thursday. The TH has repeatedly inquired about the status of the festival since this year’s event.
The festival debuted in 2005, quickly becoming an annual fixture and bringing attention to the burgeoning Port of Dubuque area. In recent years, the event has been highlighted by concerts and has drawn more than 10,000 attendees in four of the past seven years.
Rahe said the decision to end ARF’s run was influenced by a recent surge in live music options in Dubuque, notably the rise in large concerts hosted at Five Flags Center and Dubuque’s two casinos.
With those venues drawing crowds and supporting tourism efforts, the need for an annual festival in the Port of Dubuque has dissipated, he said.
“The event was originally created to bring awareness (to the Port of Dubuque) and fill a void in the community,” said Rahe. “The event has served its purpose, and now it’s time to move on.”
Rahe on Thursday said America’s River Corp., the entity overseeing America’s River Festival, voted in August to discontinue the yearly event. The corporation itself — which includes representatives from multiple governmental and nonprofit organizations — will dissolve in the near future.
In the following months, America’s River Festival organizers communicated with other venues about taking over the event. However, the decision ultimately was made to pull the plug altogether.
Molly Grover, president and CEO of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, said the event and the organization overseeing it “fulfilled its purpose.”
“The impact of the festival cannot be denied,” Grover said via email. “America’s River Festival was not the mission of (America’s River Corp.) but a tool to achieve the purpose: river education, tourism and riverfront development in the Port of Dubuque. The Port of Dubuque has been the catalyst for riverfront development, economic growth and tourism in our community.”
DECORATED HISTORY
America’s River Festival has been held under its current name since 2005. However, its roots extend back one year further.
In 2004, officials hosted an event in the Port of Dubuque as part of the Grand Excursion, a multi-week festival that stretched from the Quad Cities to Minneapolis.
America’s River Festival was hatched the following year and has remained a summer event ever since.
The festival debuted at a time when the Port of Dubuque was transforming from an underutilized industrial space to a multi-faceted attraction for recreation and tourism.
“It was formerly a very blighted area, and it was redeveloped into a beautiful riverfront,” said Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen. “The original intent of this festival was to introduce Dubuque residents and the region to the Port of Dubuque. After all this time, that has been accomplished.”
In its earlier days, the festival hosted everything from lumberjack activities to Dock Dogs competitions. Ultimately, though, it was live music that emerged as the major draw.
Within its first decade, Styx, Lady Antebellum, Charlie Daniels Band, Chicago, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Brett Eldredge were among the many acts that graced the America’s River Festival stage.
The largest single-night crowd the event observed was in 2016, when 9,000 people saw REO Speedwagon and Cheap Trick take the stage. The greatest attendance for a full festival – 15,000 — occurred one year later.
The river festival suffered financial losses in 2013, but Rahe said the event has rebounded since. It recorded profits in each subsequent year with the exception of 2018, when the event broke even.
In 2019, America’s River Festival drew 8,000 people and generated an economic impact of $1.3 million. Attendees hailed from at least 21 states, according to organizers.
CHANGING LANDSCAPE
In the years since the festival’s launch, the local live music and entertainment landscape has changed dramatically.
Rahe noted that area county fairs continued to focus on live entertainment — and, in some instances, upped their game significantly.
In recent years, Five Flags Center has drawn larger acts and crowds to its downtown Dubuque venue. Meanwhile, both Dubuque casinos have focused on attracting marquee musicians.
In 2017, Q Casino and Hotel launched a new, outdoor concert series. Events held at that venue — dubbed the Back Waters Stage — have grown in popularity ever since.
Artists at this year’s outdoor concert series included rock band 3 Doors Down and country act Kane Brown. The latter drew more than 5,000 fans and established a new record for the venue.
This growing competition loomed large in the decision to end America’s River Festival.
“People only have so much time and so many resources,” Rahe said. “Eventually, they have to choose which shows they are going to attend.”
Rahe said the festival enjoyed a run that lasted far beyond what many expected.
“These events tend to come and go,” said Rahe. “For this event to last this long and sustain its popularity over the years, I am very proud of that.”