The particularly precipitous winter which just ended in the tri-state region, coupled with atypical temperatures have caused trouble with maple syrup harvests.
Dubuque County Conservation usually looks forward to late winter or early spring in part because it means it’s maple tapping season. For the past eight or so years, Conservation Director Brian Preston and his team have organized annual tree tapping and syrup boiling programs for youth education. The end product of these programs also serves as a big fundraiser for the department.
But Preston said this winter’s high snowpack helped make those programs just sweet memories.
“All of our maple trees are on our north-facing slopes,” he told the Telegraph Herald. “Because of the snow depth, it was just impossible to get to most of our trees until really late.”
Across the river in southwest Wisconsin, Lancaster-based backyard tree sapper Roger Lang said he had a similar problem, just with access.
“I had so much snow that I couldn’t really get to all my trees that I like to,” he said. “I have a little four-wheeler I carry buckets to the trees with and I got stuck a couple of times. My son had to eventually use a snowmobile to kind of crush down a path for me.”
Problems deepened with out-of-the-ordinary temperature levels. Typically, according to Preston, this shift in seasons bring big temperature fluctuations. But, this year, the early sap season stayed too cold during the day. The late season, he said, stayed too warm at night.
“It needs warm days and cool nights for that pumping action to occur inside the tree,” he said.
These were traditional tap-and-bucket operations for sapping maples. The same problems were more easily avoided by Brian Wolf, owner of Big Timber Maple — one of the area’s largest producers — outside of Bankston.
They recently switched to a vacuum system for their trees. So, Wolf said their season ended at record levels.
“But we did over double our amount of taps,” he said. “When it didn’t freeze at night, we could get four or five days of sap flow where for the bucket guys, the trees shut off. Anybody on a bucket got crushed.”
Wolf said the temperatures this year did lead to lower sugar content in the sap.
He has been in contact with producers all over the “Sugar Belt” — Minnesota, Wisconsin, Vermont, upstate New York. He said all reports are that production was very low nationwide.
All eyes, then — according to Wolf — are on Quebec, Canada’s production season, going on now. If they fail similarly, he said there could be another shortage.
“The COVID pandemic took sales up for everybody,” he said. “Everybody sold out. Historically, (if) the economy goes down, maple syrup sales go up. That happened back in 2008. People have troubles and they want a little comfort food.”
Luckily, Preston said that his department does still have enough syrup from the previous winter to handle their needs. Folks can buy via links on the Swiss Valley Nature Center’s Facebook page.