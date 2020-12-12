Dubuque Community Schools officials reported 21 COVID-19 cases among students and staff at the end of the week.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 13 active, positive student cases and eight staff cases, according to the district’s COVID-19 tracking dashboard.
Sageville Elementary School and Hempstead High School each had four cases. Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School had three cases. Carver Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School had two cases each. Bryant, Eisenhower, Kennedy and Marshall elementary schools; George Washington Middle School and Dubuque Senior High School each had one case.
One week earlier, the district reported a total of 12 cases.
Holy Family Catholic Schools on Friday reported eight student cases systemwide and “five or fewer” staff cases. One week earlier, the system reported seven student cases and none among staff.
The Western Dubuque Community School District reported 13 cases as of Thursday afternoon, the last time the district’s COVID-19 tracking dashboard was updated. There were 10 student cases — eight of which were at Western Dubuque High School — and three staff cases.
That compared to a total of 11 cases one week earlier.