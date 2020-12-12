News in your town

Ask the TH: Who's responsible for lane lines on roadway? Where did Bee Branch dirt go?

4 more COVID-19-related deaths in tri-state area; 61 new cases in Dubuque County

Historic Masonic Block building in downtown McGregor to get renovation

Police: 1 injured in Dubuque crash after making improper turn

Dubuque council OKs pair of measures tied to manufacturer's $80 million proposal

Authorities ID man killed in wreck near Savanna

The Landing project nears completion in Dyersville as 1st businesses prepare to move in

Iowa Supreme Court: Man convicted of Dubuque murder entitled to new trial over mental health evidence

Authorities ID man killed in wreck near Savanna

Area health teams prepared to deliver first round of COVID-19 vaccines to health care, long-term-care providers

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

COVID-19 vaccinations of Dubuque hospital staff to start next week

Mineral Point students to continue online learning

2 more COVID-19-related deaths in Jones County; 53 additional cases in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours

Supreme Court: Man convicted of Dubuque murder entitled to new trial over mental health evidence

Winter weather advisory tonight for Dubuque County, neighbors; 2-5 inches of snow predicted