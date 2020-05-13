Police said a Dubuque woman stabbed a man Tuesday after he charged at her with a skillet.
After receiving medical treatment, Eric Q. Pledger, 29, no permanent address, was arrested at 5:35 a.m. on charges of first- degree burglary, possession of marijuana and public intoxication.
Court documents state that police responded to 1783 Heeb St., No. 1, at about 2:50 a.m. Tuesday after Peggy M. Tillman-Russell, 36, reported that she had stabbed someone in her residence.
Tillman-Russell reported that Pledger, who previously had lived at the residence, had been drinking there with Tillman-Russell’s brother earlier in the night when he was asked to leave because he was too drunk. Pledger left.
She reported that he later returned and entered the apartment. She told him to leave.
Pledger entered the apartment a second time, then came into Tillman-Russell’s bedroom “armed with a skillet/frying pan and charged at Peggy,” documents state.
Pledger put her in a choke hold, then she broke free and kicked him in the chest, documents state. She slashed at him with a knife when he charged again.
Pledger fled the scene and was located by police in the area of Dorgan Place and West Locust Street, “covered in blood and with lacerations to his wrist and face.” He was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. Police said he was intoxicated and had marijuana on him.
Tillman-Russell was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital to have her injuries checked out, police said.