PEOSTA, Iowa — For a Peosta company, reducing the size of a product doesn’t mean skimping on the detail.
First Gear specializes in creating die-cast, metal, replica vehicles. The miniature models are sometimes as small as 1/87th the actual size of a vehicle.
Creative Director Adam Knight explained that these small-scale versions look almost exactly like the originals.
“We make the replicas as authentic as possible,” explained Knight. “They have moving features and include all the detail of the engine, the chassis and the interior.”
Founded in 1992, First Gear long has created replicas requested and utilized by specific clients. These customers — often in the transportation or construction industries — have used the models for practical and recreational purposes.
This year, First Gear is expanding its scope in hopes of reaching more consumers and collectors.
Knight said First Gear is partnering with Epic Records in hopes of releasing a special AC/DC “touring truck” late this year. The replica vehicle would pay homage to the iconic rock band, which has been in existence for nearly a half-century.
Moreover, First Gear is working on a special replica vehicle honoring Elvira, the featured character in a 1988 horror film. The model would be released in conjunction with Halloween.
Both projects hint at the company’s desire to expand beyond its business-to-business foothold and explore new ways to reach consumers.
“We’re looking into creating new models that collectors and consumers might enjoy even more,” said Knight.
While First Gear is expanding to new demographics, the company also is enhancing its work with local companies.
The business is in the process of creating replicas for Hirschbach Motor Lines, a trucking firm based in Dubuque. Company officials did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
Tom Demmer, a national accounts manager for First Gear, said this isn’t the first time he worked with Hirschbach. However, he explained that the current project is particularly exciting because it will incorporate the new, graffiti-style artwork that the trucking firm began using on its vehicles.
“It is something that sets them apart from the other trucks you see on the road,” Demmer said. “It makes them look different.”
Demmer said Hirschbach will find a variety of uses for the model trucks.
“A lot of companies like to give these products out to employees to mark a particular milestone or as gifts around the holidays,” he said. “It is just a nice way to show appreciation.”
Many clients also use the vehicle replicas as demonstration pieces, which can showcase the uses or capabilities of the real-life vehicles.
In keeping with First Gear’s new theme, the company also will make the miniature trucks available to collectors, who can purchase the products online when they are released this summer.
First Gear acquired Dubuque-based Die Cast Promotions in 2018, and 22 employees now work at the company’s Peosta facility.
Knight explained that employees in Peosta handle all of the design and engineering work related to the replicas. This requires incredible attention to detail, with First Gear employees analyzing designs from the real-life machinery and planning a miniaturized version that includes hundreds — or even thousands — of separate pieces.
First Gear then works with a partner overseas, which manufactures the products.
The finished product is one that makes First Gear and its clients proud.
“It’s a really unique way to represent the company,” Knight said. “These aren’t cheap items. These are high-end items that people will appreciate and be proud to display.”