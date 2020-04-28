Heartland Financial USA officials on Monday reported a decline in quarterly net income but expressed confidence in the measures they have taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dubuque-based financial institution reported income of $20 million in the quarter ending March 31, down from $31.5 million during that same, three-month period in 2019.
Despite the decline, Executive Operating Chairman Lynn Fuller lauded the way the company has balanced safety and effectiveness during the pandemic.
“It’s nothing short of amazing how well we’ve been able to support our clients’ ongoing financial needs without putting our employees’ safety and health at risk,” he said.
Before the impacts of COVID-19 fully reached U.S. shores, the first quarter featured growth for Heartland Financial.
The company in February entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire AIM Bancshares, which is headquartered in Texas. Fuller said that deal will be finalized in the third quarter of this year.
Heartland President and CEO Bruce Lee highlighted the company’s various responses to COVID-19, emphasizing that such actions were taken quickly in the face of an unexpected crisis.
“As we began 2020, we could not have imagined we would be reporting first-quarter results as we are battling a worldwide pandemic,” he said.
He noted that Heartland enabled two-thirds of its employees — about 1,200 people — to work from home, and implemented a 20% wage premium for customer-facing and call center employees.
In addition, the company contributed $1.2 million to nonprofits across its footprint, including $200,000 in Dubuque.
Lee emphasized that Heartland also played an integral role in helping businesses besieged by COVID-19.
He noted that Heartland began taking requests for the federal Paycheck Protection Program in the first week of April. Through this program, Heartland provided loans that served as a lifeline to businesses and their workers.
“During the first wave of the PPP program, we have processed over 3,000 applications and funded over $1 billion in loans,” said Lee, adding that such loans helped preserve more than 100,000 jobs.
Lee noted that Heartland is actively participating in the second wave of the program, which opened Monday.
Heartland, which is the parent company of Dubuque Bank & Trust, reported total assets of $13.3 billion at the conclusion of the quarter, up from $11.3 billion at the same time in 2019.
DB&T had total assets of $1.59 billion at the quarter’s end, up from $1.55 billion after the opening quarter of 2019.
Heartland had the equivalent of 1,817 full-time employees as of March 31, down from 1,976 on the same date last year.