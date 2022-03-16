A second committee in the Iowa House of Representatives on Tuesday advanced a bill that provides some relief to those living in mobile home parks, but far less protection than many residents and local lawmakers want.
The Ways and Means Committee voted, 16-9, to advance the bill. It now is eligible for debate by the full House.
It extends notice of cancellation of a rental agreement and the notice of a rent increase from 60 to 90 days. It repeals the manufactured home tax for tenants. It bans landlords from requiring modifications to mobile homes that make them immobile. It requires that obligations in rental agreements transfer to new owners of parks if they are sold.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, was the only Democrat on the committee to vote in favor of the bill.
“I concur — this is not enough,” she told the committee. “But it is, in my estimation, a small step forward.”
To explain the need for additional protections, James told the story of one of her constituents.
“There was a single mom in one of the parks in my district, who was in a domestic violence situation prior to getting into the mobile home,” she said. “When she got out of that, she thought it was the financially responsible thing to purchase low-income housing and get her kids some security. She bought a mobile home and lived there successfully and wonderfully when an out-of-state, predatory company purchased the park. They started raising the rent 50%, then 60%.”
But James voted for the bill presented this session that offered none of the major protections — rent increase limits, State Attorney General’s Office oversight, utility transparency — that she supports.
“I supported it because there would be some financial relief for our residents — about $200 annually in eliminating a tax for them,” she said after the committee meeting. “We’ll continue negotiating and working until the last hour of the session. I will fight for these residents every single day that I’m here.”
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, voted against the bill.
“It inches forward on something we need to make some yardage on,” he said. “... When your rent is going up $100 a month, $200 a year is going to get eaten up pretty quickly. This is throwing (residents) a bone but one without much meat on it.”
All of Dubuque County’s lawmakers have supported protections for mobile home park residents in recent years and introduced various bills to that effect after residents of the Table Mound mobile home parks reported rapid rent increases after a Colorado firm purchased the parks.
“We’re lucky in Dubuque (County), with Rep. Isenhart, Sen. (Carrie) Koelker, (Rep. Steve) Bradley and (Rep.) Lindsay James. We are all on the same page that we need to keep these predatory practices from happening in the state,” said Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, after hearing of the Ways and Means vote.
James this session has been the Democrats’ chief negotiator with Iowa Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, who is his party’s lead on the issue. During the Ways and Means meeting, James thanked Lohse for his work. Afterward, she complimented his intentions, pointing to an amendment made to the bill ahead of its Tuesday vote as a reason.
“It removed a provision that some lawyers argue would actually cause people to be evicted at faster rates,” she said. “In conversations with Rep. Lohse, Democrats — alongside other legal experts — convinced him to remove that. He continues to, in good faith, work on addressing these issues.”
During the meeting, Lohse said it was not he — in his caucus — who so far has blocked some of the stronger protections.
“I would have liked to see a lot more,” he said. “But at this point, this was the compromise I could achieve to move the bill along.”
Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, voted in favor of the bill. She had no comment about further protections but referred to some small issues with the tax relief.
“One of my county treasurers has contacted me a lot about there maybe being some issues as far as the county goes,” she said. “Hopefully, we can get some of those ironed out.”
Lundgren has not directly worked on the issue this session, but she said the bill will have her support.
“Whatever they can come up with that we can pass this year that will offer some level of protection for those homeowners, I am in favor of,” she said. “I don’t think it goes as far as some people want. We also don’t want to wipe off the face of the earth the local owners who are doing right by their residents.”