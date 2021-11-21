Dubuque City Council members will hold a special meeting to consider the sale of land tied to plans for the creation of a new facility from a major shipping company.
The special meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at the Historic Federal Building, and a public hearing on the development agreement is the only item on the agenda.
Council members will be asked to approve the agreement with Setzer Properties DBQ that includes selling about 34 acres of city land located at the north end of Innovation Drive in Dubuque Industrial Center West to the company for $5.1 million.
The developer then would build a $22.5 million, 217,000-square-foot distribution center that would be leased by FedEx Ground Package System. In conjunction, the company intends to add 10 jobs to its current local workforce of 135 full-time employees.
FedEx Ground already operates out of a facility on Innovation Drive. The new building would be located adjacent to it.
The proposed agreement between the city and Setzer does not come with any financial incentives from the city, though 50% of any needed road improvements to Chavenelle and Seippel roads identified in a traffic study would be covered by the city. Setzer would cover the other half of those costs, as well as 100% of any needed improvements to Innovation Drive.