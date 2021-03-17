MINERAL POINT, Wis. — A state grant will help redevelop a former garden center building in Mineral Point’s downtown.
The city is receiving a $250,000 Community Development Investment grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. A press release states that the grant will help transform the neglected property into a wine production site and event space.
The city is partnering with the American Wine Project to implement the redevelopment. The American Wine Project was founded in 2018 by Erin Rasmussen and purchased the two-acre site in 2019.
The grant will be used to cover building renovations, refrigeration installation, landscaping, site preparation and outdoor event space construction.
The 6,000-square-foot building will be redeveloped into a wine production facility with part-time and full-time job opportunities, as well as seasonal positions, according to the release.