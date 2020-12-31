GALENA, Ill. — Galena officials are reconsidering capital improvement projects for the future in the wake of the pandemic.
City Council members this week tabled consideration of the city’s proposed capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2022 to 2026. The plan highlights a range of projects that city staff wish to complete, including those concerning roads, water infrastructure and parks and recreation.
The proposed plan includes improvements to Hickory, High and West streets, along with several other roads, totaling about $2.3 million in costs. It also lists several water mains for improvement and the replacement of vehicles for the city’s fire, police and public works departments.
Other notable projects include the construction of a $960,000 fire department training building and replacing playground equipment in two of the city’s parks.
City Administrator Mark Moran said not all of the projects are guaranteed to occur if the plan is approved, but it will provide an outline of how officials will decide what to pursue.
“It helps us to be more efficient in our long-term planning,” he said. “It helps us decide how to use the taxpayer money as efficiently as we can.”
However, several City Council members said they wanted extra time to review the plan due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID has had a big impact on the city’s budget, so we want to be very conservative with the plan,” said Council Member Pam Bernstein. “We are in the first steps of dealing with all of this.”
Council Member Marc McCoy said officials remain unsure of how much longer the pandemic will continue to drive down city revenues, so plans must be made for continued budget declines into next year.
“It’s not only the known loss of income from the pandemic,” he said. “It’s the unknown with things moving forward. We don’t know how much money we’re going to have.”
The initial plan submitted by the city includes nearly 160 proposed projects totaling $11.4 million in estimated costs.
Moran said these projects were proposed with the consideration that the city would have limited funds due to the pandemic, but work still needs to be done to determine which projects will be prioritized.
“A lot of these projects may not happen in the next five years,” he said. “It’s important that we look at them and decide which ones to prioritize.”
The plan will be discussed further by council members at their next meeting on Jan. 11.