Tom Danner paid tribute to the lasting impact Scouting has had on his life on the day he was honored for his own impact on the lives of others.
“Scouting has helped me wake up every day with a purpose,” Danner said.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Tom Danner paid tribute to the lasting impact Scouting has had on his life on the day he was honored for his own impact on the lives of others.
“Scouting has helped me wake up every day with a purpose,” Danner said.
Danner, 69, of Peosta, Iowa, received the National Eagle Scout Association Outstanding Eagle Scout Award on Sunday during the 62nd annual Eagle Scout Recognition Brunch held at Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque.
Becoming an Eagle Scout in 1966, Danner served as a longtime educator and coach, retiring in 2018 after 42 years at Western Dubuque High School.
The award he received Sunday is a rare accolade, according to Carl Bobis, CEO of the Northeast Iowa Council of Boy Scouts of America.
“Only about 1,000 (Eagle Scouts) have been presented this award (nationally), Bobis said. “Eagle Scouts who have earned this award have done exceptional service to Scouting and their community over a number of years.”
David McElroy, of Dubuque, chaired the nominating committee that selected Danner for recognition.
“Tom had a long career in education and Scouting and he has had a great impact on a lot of young people,” McElroy said.
During his career, Danner was recognized as the Western Dubuque High School Teacher of the Year in 1986 and became a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016. In recent years, Danner has been coaching the emerging sport of girls wrestling. His service to nonprofit organizations includes working with St. Vincent DePaul, the Archdiocese of Dubuque, and the Northeast Council, where he is a member of the board of review for local Eagle Scout candidates.
“Tom is awesome, said Lorie Riniker, of rural Farley, Iowa, who chairs the board of review. “Tom was actually my high school teacher in his first year at Western Dubuque, and my granddaughter was in his class when he retired. Everybody knows him. When he was teaching, he was involved in any Scouts who were in the room. He was always encouraging them with their Eagle Scout projects.”
Sunday’s brunch drew about 150 people and recognized the 29 Scouts from the Northeast Iowa Council who earned the Eagle Scout rank in 2022.
“Being on the (Eagle Scout) board of review, I get to see these kids come through and how exceptional they are,” Danner said. “They quietly rise above the crowd and they make the world a better place. I look out at these kids (the 2022 Eagle Scouts) and I am humbled.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.