ASBURY, Iowa — The City of Asbury will offer two free yard waste collection days this month.

Vegetation-only yard waste will be collected for free on Thursdays, April 7 and 14, according to a press release.

Regular yard-waste collection will occur on Thursdays through Nov. 17.

Yard waste must be in a refuse container without a plastic bag or in a yard waste bag, which can be purchased at Hy-Vee or at Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Each container must be placed at curbside with a tag facing the street on the regular collection day by 6 a.m.

There is a limit of 10 bags for each residence on the free days.

Yard waste tags cost $2.50 each and are available at City Hall and Casey’s General Store, 5505 Asbury Road.

