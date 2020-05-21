Break out the change again: The City of Dubuque soon will start enforcing parking meters again.
The city announced that enforcement will resume at 8 a.m. June 1. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has suspended meter payments since March 19.
While that free parking will end, another free option will continue a while longer. Parking will continue to be free in city parking ramps through 8 a.m. July 1.
For more information, call 563-589-4266, email parking@cityofdubuque.org or visit cityofdubuque.org/parking.