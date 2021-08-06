Dubuque police are asking residents to provide information on a former East Dubuque, Ill., man in connection with a 1987 murder.
Law enforcement officials are seeking information regarding Eugene F. Lewis in connection with the murder of Kenny Joe Johnson, whose body was found on Oct. 10, 1987, on the beach of Maus Park in Dubuque, his body rolled in an orange carpet. It was later determined he had been sexually assaulted and died by manual strangulation.
Johnson was living at a Hillcrest Family Services youth facility at the time and had run away the day before.
Lewis was a transient in the late 1980s, the release states. He died in 2002 in Minneapolis, Minn., at the age of 54. Lt. Ted McClimon said Lewis did have previous criminal charges and citations, including one for public intoxication in Dubuque, but declined to elaborate on additional charges he received.
Police have followed hundreds of leads in the decades that followed the murder but have not been able to identify the person responsible for the 14-year-old’s death. Volunteer groups have also come forward to aid in the investigation.
A press release from the Dubuque Police Department states that Lewis lived in East Dubuque at the time of Johnson’s murder in an apartment at 34 Sinsinawa Ave. with Vern “Slim” Janickie. Police said Lewis was working in Dubuque at the time, but they could not confirm where.
Cpl. Chris Gorrell, who is overseeing Johnson’s case, said Lewis is one of several leads the city has investigated regarding the Johnson cold case. He added that investigators are reaching out to the public because Lewis is deceased, and the only way left to uncover additional information regarding his time in Dubuque would come from people who knew him.
“He’s just like any other lead that we are trying to do some investigative work on,” Gorrell said. “It’s just another cold case lead that we are trying to get any information on.”
McClimon said DNA analysis related to the case had been conducted within the past year, but he declined to comment further. McClimon declined to provide further information on why they are investigating Lewis, stating the active investigation limits what law enforcement officers can disclose.
Crystal Bartholomew, Johnson’s older sister, said she is hopeful over the recent developments in her brother’s murder investigation. She urged people to come forward with any information they may have regarding Lewis.
“I think we are closer now than ever before in knowing who brutally murdered my brother,” she said. “While that is a glimmer of hope, it is still shadowed by where Kenny was from the time he left Central School until his beaten, lifeless body was found in Maus Park.”
Anyone with information about Lewis is asked to contact the Dubuque Police Department by calling Cpl. Chris Gorrell at 563-587-3806 or emailing cgorrell@cityofdubuque.org.