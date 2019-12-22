MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Democratic presidential candidate who is leading some polls in the leadup to the Iowa Caucus will visit Jackson County later this month.
Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., will host a town hall at Maquoketa Middle School at 3:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, according to a press release. Doors open at 2:45 p.m.
To RSVP for the event, visit mobilize.us/iowaforpete/event/178770/.
Buttigieg is one of several candidates vying for the Democratic nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in November 2020. He and his peers will spend the weeks leading up to the Feb. 3 caucus courting voters throughout Iowa.
Buttigieg has twice appeared in Dubuque during the campaign cycle, drawing crowds of 600 to 800 people.