DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The grass might be greener on the other side, but attendees of Dyersville’s St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday chose to embrace the hand they were dealt and showed out in droves for the annual celebration.
Despite chilly temperatures and a blustery wind, friend groups and families crowded First Avenue for the annual event. Floats, trucks and tractors drove past, throwing out buckets of candy to the emerald-clad crowd.
The parade was part of a day-long event organized by the Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ancient Order of Hibernians Dubuque County Division No. 1 that also included the 42nd annual Gaelic Gallop 8K, Shamrock Bike Ride and Mass at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier.
Recommended for you
“We’re actually a mostly German town, but on this one day of the year, everyone turns Irish,” said Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karla Thompson. “There’s a ton of community pride associated with this event.”
As the parade kicked off, downtown Dyersvillle was flooded in a sea of orange and green as people poured out of the bars, restaurants and other businesses where they’d sought shelter from the cold. Some visitors dressed as leprechauns with giant fake beards while others opted for layered green tutus.
A few toddlers were dressed as walking four-leaf clovers in costumes that dwarfed their tiny frames, but they didn’t let it stop them from darting out to grab candy and other prizes thrown from the floats.
Couple Diane Harris and Doug Christensen, of Dubuque, weren’t taking any chances getting caught without something green. Having staked out their parade spot 30 minutes early, both sported large green hats that not only matched the spirit of the holiday but also kept their ears warm.
“(The parade) is a good way to get out on a cloudy, chilly day and just enjoy each other’s company — even though neither of us are Irish,” Harris said. “It’s just something fun to do.”
Emily Knepper attended the event with her kids Ora, 3, and Everett, 1. Having grown up in Dyersville, she expressed excitement to share the event with her little ones, who sat bundled up in their shared stroller.
“(The St. Patrick’s Day celebration) is always a big deal for Dyersville, and it always brings a lot of people out,” she said. “I just wanted my kids to get to enjoy something that I got to enjoy growing up.”
Music and food specials continued at area bars and restaurants even after the parade ended, with festivities expected to last late into the evening. By early afternoon, some bars were so full the windows had begun to fog up.
Dyersville Mayor Jeff Jacque said after the parade that he was overjoyed with the turnout, having seen the crowd from his own spot in the parade procession. He said events like Saturday’s offered the city an opportunity to show off to tourists while also giving residents a chance to have fun.
“I just enjoy seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces and how our residents welcome all the visitors into the community,” Jacque said. “It’s a great way to showcase what Dyersville has to offer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.