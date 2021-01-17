Area nursing homes see lukewarm interest in vaccines among staff
The leaders of several area long term care centers report that half or less of their staff have agreed to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
One of them is the Dubuque County-run Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque. The facility’s interim administrator, Tammy Freiburger, told county supervisors Monday that 90 of the 91 residents agreed — or their legal guardians did on their behalf — to get the vaccine. But of the 164 Sunnycrest employees, just 46% signed up for the first round of the vaccine when it was administered last week.
Janet Warren, administrator of Luther Manor Communities, with campuses in Dubuque and Asbury, Iowa, said she faced some challenges as well. She said she thought that between one-third and one-half of her 293 employees had signed on for the vaccine.
Staff at Bell Tower Retirement assisted-living facility in East Dubuque, Ill., are gearing up for their first round as well. Manager Vicki Nemmers reported that about 50% of her staff had opted out of the vaccine.
Dubuque schools await state action before returning full time
More than two dozen parents and school staff on Monday made their case to Dubuque Community School Board members as to when students should return to full-time, in-person learning.
However, board members ultimately decided to hold off on making any decision as they wait to hear whether state lawmakers will address the issue in the new session.
“It’s something I think we’re going to need to table because it would be very premature for us to make a decision (ahead of legislative action),” Board President Tami Ryan said.
Board members listened to comments from close to 30 school staff and parents, who offered a range of opinions on what the district’s course of action should be.
Tammy Duehr, president of the Dubuque Education Association, said a survey of teachers found that 72% of respondents said they would feel comfortable returning after getting a vaccine, 18% said they’d feel comfortable before getting a vaccine and 10% marked “other.”
City considers poverty prevention plan
Fees and fines relief, a source-of-income housing ordinance and subsidized internet access were among proposals listed in a draft plan presented to Dubuque officials last week aimed at reducing poverty in the community.
During a special City Council meeting, Public Works LLC introduced the proposed Equitable Poverty Prevention Plan, which came in at more than 240 pages. The firm was hired by the city in September 2019 to develop the plan at a cost of $74,750.
The firm reports that, as of 2018, 16% of Dubuque’s residents fell below the federal poverty level. At that time, the level was $12,140 for one person, $16,460 for two people and $25,100 for a family of four.
Dubuque’s rate was higher than the statewide poverty rate of 12%. There also is a dramatic racial disparity among city residents in poverty. U.S. Census statistics show that, as of 2018, 13% of White residents lived in poverty, compared to 56% of Black residents, 38% of Marshallese and 22% of Latinx.
For more effective poverty prevention efforts in the community, the plan recommends that the city establish an Office of Shared Prosperity. It would coordinate poverty prevention initiatives by the city and other organizations.
Grassley: Trump should ‘lie low’
After a tour of a Manchester factory Tuesday morning, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters that he hoped President Donald Trump would “lie low.”
While congressional Democrats worked in Washington, D.C., to advance plans for a second impeachment of Trump, Grassley was touring several manufacturing operations. One of those was a Manchester facility of Henderson Products, which produces equipment for municipal snow and ice removal.
There, he was asked for his message to Trump, as President-elect Joe Biden plans to take his place in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Jan. 20.
“Lie low for a long time,” Grassley said, regarding Trump. “I say that for respect of his policies. The way he does things is quite a bit different than other people do them. But when I see a president run on a platform and try to carry that platform out, I have great respect for a president who does in office what he said he would do on the campaign. But with the situation since the election, lie low.”
Transportation firms alter routes to success
Over the past 10 months, the economy has ebbed, flowed and been reshaped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tumultuous business conditions have affected a wide range of industries, from manufacturers to restaurants and retailers. Along the way, transportation and logistics companies have adapted to massive shifts in supply and demand.
Tucker Freight Lines, headquartered in Dubuque, is among the local companies that have weathered a rapidly changing economy, which bottomed out amid COVID-19 restrictions in the spring before springing back to life later in the year.
“In 2020, we went from trough to peak,” said co-owner A.J. Tucker. “Back in April and May, things kind of bottomed out. Ever since August, it has really been on a rapid incline.”
He said the unique challenges of the past year dealt a fatal blow to some companies within the transportation and logistics industries. For others, however, the circumstances have provided an opportunity for growth as companies across the U.S. meet pent-up-demand and attempt to navigate new delivery channels in a rapidly changing business climate.
Tucker Freight Lines hired about 40 new workers, bringing its total workforce to around 135, and added more than 30 trucks to its fleet in 2020.
No pause in area pet adoptions
When the COVID-19 pandemic led to more people working from home last year, pet adoption agencies across the country reported soaring interest.
That trend played out in Dubuque as well. Dubuque Regional Humane Society reported having 2,119 adoptions last year, even though the facility was closed for multiple months due to the pandemic and the organization had about 800 fewer animals come in the doors than the prior year. In 2019, the organization documented 2,485 adoptions.
“We’ve maintained a high release rate of 98%,” said Bri Eickhoff, director of operations at the humane society. “What we are actually seeing is those animals are being adopted more quickly. Even though we are getting a lot of animals in, they are being adopted out in a shorter time frame.”