A bouquet of flowers was sitting outside the door of Retro Cakes and Cupcravery in Dubuque on Wednesday afternoon.
“Someone left a memorial,” said John Potter, of Sherrill, Iowa. “I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s more in a day or two.”
Julie Potter, John’s wife and the owner of the bakery at 1736 Central Ave., died Tuesday at the age of 57. The couple had been married for 28 years.
“She had a big heart and little feet,” John Potter said, referencing how she would joke about her feet when people pointed them out. “She loved serving Dubuque.”
He added that her work in food service began early. Her love of baking stemmed from working with the Sutter Bakery and Ginter families when she was 12.
Retro Cakes and Cupcravery launched in 2014 in East Dubuque, Ill. Three years later, it moved to Dubuque. Over the years, Julie Potter was called upon to make items for celebrities like country music star Luke Bryan on a few occasions, John Potter said.
“She prided herself on not having a freezer and having fresh-made items,” he said.
Potter said he doesn’t have plans to reopen the bakery that belonged to his wife.
Through the bakery, Julie Potter worked with clients at Zazou’s Bridal Boutique looking for cakes and cupcakes. Zazou’s owner Jodi Stricker said Potter came into the shop on Thursdays and Fridays, toting free samples for clients.
She always went “above and beyond” for clients, Stricker said, and she will be missed by the Zazou’s family for her kindness and drive to help others.
“I cannot emphasize enough how amazing she was,” Stricker said. “She was one of a kind. She was always caring about other people, even before herself.”
Over the past decade, Julie and John Potter also became part of the “Motor Family,” a group centered around classic styles and cars. “Car culture” even blended into her bakery, where decor reflected her love of retro styles and music. Potter said his wife also enjoyed helping raise money at events benefiting Hannah’s Heart Foundation, such as Dubuque’s Vintage Torque Fest.
Julie Potter made many friendships through attending such events, including with Davenport, Iowa, resident Becca Nicke, who runs a vintage clothing shop called Abernathy’s and met Julie Potter while selling items at Vintage Torque Fest.
“She was so warmhearted,” Nicke said.
Nicke has set up a GoFundMe page to take any financial friction off the shoulders of her friend’s family. Such support has touched John Potter, who has had hundreds of Facebook comments expressing their love for his wife since she died.
“(I) and her family are overwhelmed by the support from the Motor Family and others. She touched so many lives we didn’t even know about,” he said. “She left a hole.”