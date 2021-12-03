4 to 8 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Outdoor shopping with more than 30 vendors selling handcrafted goods. Live music and carolers. Food and drink available. Tree lighting and Santa at 6 p.m. today in the Schmid Innovation Center courtyard. Carriage rides Saturday. Proceeds benefit Millwork Collective. Cost: Free admission. More information: www.facebook.com/MerryMillworkMarket.
Santa Day
Saturday, Shake Rag Alley, 18 Shakerag St., Mineral Point, Wis.
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shake Rag Alley’s annual event returns. Visit with Santa, make holiday crafts and decorate gingerbread cottages. Afterward, enjoy the candy cane station and complimentary cookies and hot cocoa. Face coverings are required indoors. Cost: Photos with Santa: $10 each. Gingerbread cottages and holiday crafts: $5 each. More information: www.shakeragalley.org.
Holiday Fire in the Sky
Saturday, Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. A spectacular show of fireworks will kick off the holiday season in downtown Galena. The event will be held rain or shine. Cost: Free. More information: www.visitgalena.org.
Holiday Spectacular on Ice
Sunday, Mystique Community Ice Center, 1800 Admiral Sheehy Drive
2 p.m. Dubuque Figure Skating Academy presents its holiday on ice performance. All spectators welcome. Cost: $5. More information: www.dbqskating.org.