The Red Basket Project, in partnership with Epic Health and Wellness, will host a free period product distribution event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4.
The drive-up event will take place in the parking lot of Epic Health and Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, Suite 1. Volunteers will hand period products through open car windows while supplies last.
"With many of our distribution sites offering limited services or closed due to the Coronavirus, we needed a way to get period products to those in need,” said Beth Gilbreath, co-founder of The Red Basket Project, in a press release. “Kelly McMahon, with Epic Health and Wellness, offered the perfect solution, and we are most grateful."
Since 2016, The Red Basket Project has distributed more than 21,000 period packs, each consisting of period supplies for one month.
For more information or to donate, visit RedBasketProject.com.