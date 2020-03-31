News in your town

Dubuque County health officials expect peak in COVID-19 cases in 2 weeks

Dubuque police investigating reports of fraudulent debit card use

Police: Maquoketa woman stabs man in their residence

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday afternoon)

Paid leave requirement eased for Iowans filing for unemployment due to COVID-19

1st case of COVID-19 confirmed in Jackson County

Deere temporarily shuts down Dubuque plant after COVID-19 case confirmed

5 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dubuque Co.; 1st in Jackson, Jones as state total surges

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Sunday night)

Dubuque teen who fled police, crashed into vehicles sentenced

Retail sales rise in rural eastern Iowa, drop in Dubuque County

PHOTO GALLERY: Damage left in wake of tornadoes in Dubuque, Grant counties

Partial settlement in lawsuit against Dubuque officer for crash

Asbury leaders approve contract with Dubuque for recreation programs

Boscobel-based bank to open branch in Prairie du Chien

Dubuque to resume weekly curbside yard waste collection next week

Dubuque girl gets birthday surprise after pandemic scuttles party

CORRECTED: 4 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, including child

Person who makes a difference: Local food program springs into action

Homes, farm buildings damaged in Potosi, Sherrill areas by 2 tornadoes

Pandemic, oil price war contribute to plummeting gas prices in tri-state area

Biz Buzz: Local photographer captures memories; area boutique expands; restaurants struggle to adapt

Dubuque resident shares study-abroad experience in Spain amid COVID-19

Diffie dies of COVID-19; country star played Dubuque last month

4 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, including child

Flood warnings continue for Dubuque, Jackson counties

Dubuque to resume weekly curbside yard waste collection Monday

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday night)

Natural burial cemetery gets approval from Jo Daviess County Board

Dubuque man guilty of lascivious acts with child

Local companies take advantage of booming business trend: Social media marketing

Farley residents to be surveyed about future of local Dubuque County Library branch

New Vienna farm building destroyed in early-morning blaze

'Happening in plain sight:' Victim, officials stress prevalence of human trafficking in Midwest

Police: Turkey breaks into pair of Platteville homes

Pandemic too much for pedal car, small SW Wisconsin museum