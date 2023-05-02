LANCASTER, Wis. -- Grant County law enforcement representatives will gather later this month to honor law enforcement members who died or were injured in the line of duty.

The Grant County Law Enforcement Memorial Service will be held at noon May 17 at the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, 8820 U.S. 61, Lancaster.

