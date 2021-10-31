Kip Krady joined Woodward BizMedia as an account executive. He has previously worked with American City Business Journals, as well as Lift and Access and Industrial Lift and Hoist Magazines.
Sean Schulte joined Medical Associates’ Physical Therapy Department. He is a Clarke University graduate, who is also certified as a sport clinical specialist and athletic trainer.
HTLF announced hiring:
Cody Leach as information security coordinator.
Alexander Breckon as staff accountant.
Zamira Lawson as customer care representative.
The Salvation Army of Dubuque has announced a leadership transition. Succeeding Capts. Matthew and Emily Phelps are Majs. Mike and Judy Mills. •
The following officers were elected during the 75th Annual DuTrac Community Credit Union meeting:
Daniel Deutmeyer was elected chair of the board of directors.
Scott Neyens was elected to the board of directors and appointed to the audit committee chair.
Nicholas Specht was elected to serve as secretary of the board of directors and appointed to the nominating committee chair.
John Vail was elected to vice chair of the board of directors.
Susan Kern was elected to chief financial officer and treasurer of the board of directors.
Harlan Pedretti was appointed to credit committee chair.
Crenna Brumwell was appointed to audit committee chair.
Susan M. Hess has been elected to the position of president of the Iowa Defense Counsel Association. •
River City Logistics Incorporated, of Peosta, Iowa, was a finalist for the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada Small Company of the Year.
WHKS & Co. received a 2021 Premier Award for Client Satisfaction from PSMJ Resources, Inc. The award recognizes firms in the engineering, architecture and construction industries that receive exceptional client service ratings. Also, the Des Moines Register awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor to WHKS & Co. Honorees are selected based on employee feedback.
The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association recognized UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with the The Joint Commission Primary Stroke Center Certification award. This is the fourth time Finley has received this award.