EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque officials are considering alternative revenue sources to maintain municipal operations and increase the police force.
Backers said the latter move is needed because a recent effort to move up the closing time of bars in the city failed.
This week, City Council members directed city staff to draft new ordinances with annual fee increases for businesses, as well as language for a spring referendum to potentially raise city taxes.
City Manager Loras Herrig said that if revenue does not increase, he might consider service cuts, including staff reductions, when he assembles the budget for fiscal year 2021, which starts in July.
“When you run for office, you’re going to deal with tough things like this,” he told council members during a special meeting this week.
At their meeting Monday, Nov. 4, council members will consider the new ordinances with fees increases. They include a $75 increase for all restaurants, a $25 increase for establishments that sell tobacco and an increase in liquor licenses ranging from $350 to $800.
Although Herrig will not have firm figures until later this month, he said, he intends to ask voters to approve a tax increase to provide enough funding to hire one additional police officer — a move with a total cost of about $78,000 — and to cover increases in city operational costs, including health insurance, wages and street repairs, which he expects to exceed $8,500.
Herrig said he hoped to avoid hiring additional police by introducing a proposal to close all taverns at 2 a.m., but council members overwhelmingly rejected the measure in early October. Currently, four bars are allowed to stay open until 3:30 a.m. — and pay a much-higher price for their liquor licenses — while the rest must close by 1:30 a.m.
If those four bars were to close earlier, Herrig said he believes the city would save money on expenses such as police officer overtime, which last year totaled $80,000.
Police Chief Luke Kovacic said he wants to add two more officers to the police force to increase city patrols and investigate drug crimes. The department currently has six officers, including the chief.
“The people that we talk to don’t think that we do anything because we’re not staffed. We get mocked,” Kovacic told council members. “If you want that in the Police Department, that’s on you guys.”
Herrig recommended that the spring referendum be used to ask voters two questions: whether to increase the city tax rate and whether to approve an earlier bar closing time.
Although a nonbinding referendum in 2010 indicated that a majority of voters did not support a universal closing time of 2 a.m., Herrig said the electorate should be given another chance to weigh in.
Council Member Robin Pearson worried that putting a tax increase on the March 17 ballot would interfere with the East Dubuque school district’s possible plans to ask voters to approve a $10 million bond measure next spring.
Herrig said the city has been denied its rightful share of funding.
“The city can’t constantly be second choice,” he said.
Meanwhile, the proposed fee increases also include administrative penalties and misdemeanor offenses.
The city last raised most fees in 2006. Herrig hopes to increase them to reflect the rise in the cost of living.
He expects the proposed increases, if approved, to generate an additional $11,000.
Mike Meyer, the owner of The Other Side on Sinsinawa Avenue, would see his annual license fees climb from $3,350 to $4,300.
“It’s a pretty hefty increase,” he said, adding that although fees have not increased in more than a decade, the previous jump was significant.
“I think the biggest part of the problem (is) the City of East Dubuque hasn’t raised taxes in over 20 years,” Meyer said. “Now, there is a lot of catching up to do.”