Authorities say a drunken man threatened to blow up the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center after being arrested early Friday morning.
Tyler L. Thompson, 24, no permanent address, was arrested at 5:26 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Central Avenue on charges of first-degree harassment, threats-explosive or incendiary device, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct by loud and raucous noise, public intoxication and interference with official acts.
Court documents state police responded at 4:51 a.m. to investigate a report of a person yelling in the parking lot of Romper Stompers, 2307 Central Ave.
The person, identified as Thompson, told responding officers that he had been in an argument in the parking lot.
Police said Thompson appeared intoxicated. While escorting Thompson to a squad car, officers found a small baggie believed to be methamphetamine.
While being transported, “Thompson made threats to blow up the police department,” according to court documents.