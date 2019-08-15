ELIZABETH, Ill. — Elizabeth Nursing Home and Grand View Estates will conduct a mock evacuation drill at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
This drill will be a full-scale exercise involving staff, residents and volunteers, according to an online announcement. Participants will include the Jo Daviess County Emergency Management Agency and Sheriff’s Department, Jo Daviess County Transit, Elizabeth police and fire departments, Elizabeth Emergency Medical Services, the River Ridge, Ill., school district and Company One.
The announcement states that the simulation will present real-life situations that the staff and residents could face during an emergency.
Volunteers still are needed. Those interested should call 815-858-2275, ext. 202.