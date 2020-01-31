What a difference a year makes.
At this time last year, an Arctic air mass called the “polar vortex” drove area temperatures down into record-setting territory.
“It was just dangerously cold,” said Andy Ervin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “And all those cold temperatures came with strong winds.”
Temperatures in Dubuque bottomed out at 31 degrees below zero one year ago today — on Jan. 31, 2019. That fell one degree short of the city’s all-time cold-weather record of 32 below, set on Jan. 7, 1887.
But the temperature that day only got up to 16 below, which did set a record for the lowest high temperature for a single day since weather records have been kept. The previous record was 15 below, set on Jan. 18, 1994.
Meanwhile, wind chill values plunged as low as 56 below zero on Jan. 29 of last year.
The city endured 80 straight hours of zero or sub-zero temperatures — from 2 a.m. Jan. 28 to 10 a.m. Feb. 1.
Tow trucks scrambled to jump-start disabled vehicles, and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department was inundated with calls for vehicles sliding into ditches, fuel issues and stranded vehicles. Jo Daviess County, Ill., Sheriff Kevin Turner said the main weather-related issue in northwest Illinois was the wind causing roads to drift shut.
Ervin said the average wind speed was 26 mph on Jan. 30 and 31 last year in the Dubuque area. The strong winds also contributed to a pair of power outages in southwest Wisconsin.
The cold closed schools and businesses, threatened some local fruit crops and disrupted at least one City of Dubuque service.
“We had to cancel solid waste collection on Wednesday and Thursday (Jan. 30-31, 2019) and collect it later in the week,” wrote John Klostermann, Dubuque’s public works director, in an email. “That is the first time that I remember that we ever did that in my years with the city.”
This week’s temperatures have been as much as 44 degrees warmer than last year, Ervin said.
“We’re currently in a late-winter pattern that you would more likely see in later February and early March,” Ervin said. “Sunday (Feb. 2) is our only opportunity to see some sun.”
The current forecast for Sunday calls for mostly sunny skies with an expected high temperature of 45 degrees.