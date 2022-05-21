FARLEY, Iowa — Two classes at Drexler Middle/Intermediate School are helping seventh- and eighth-graders learn leadership and the importance of giving back, while a high school technology class is playing a big role in maintaining district computers.
Seventh-grade science teacher Cory Davidson and eighth-graders Ella Thier and Macy Philipp recently told Western Dubuque Community School Board members how the student leadership and service-learning classes are making a difference in the hallways and the community.
Projects stemming from the classes this year include Pennies for Patients, during which students raised $4,500 to be used throughout the community; a service day during which students helped throughout the community; Elementary Lessons, where groups of up to four students teach lessons to elementary students with themes such as respect, how to improve the community and how to show kindness; and a food pantry, in which food and household items are collected and offered at no charge to those in need.
The classes offer students the chance to develop leadership skills. Thier and Philipp said the classes also help students become more aware of what the school needs to improve on and teaches students to collaborate with others and how to connect with other grades.
In addition, District Technology Director Nathan Corbin, Technology Teacher Leader Wes Palm and students Reece Drew, Cole Bergfeld and Gage Erion explained how a technology class is helping troubleshoot the 1,300 computers that Cascade and Western Dubuque high school students use daily.
Partnering with NICC, students can earn three credits learning how to maintain devices. A technology class offered by Palm gives students application skills to assist classmates, taking care of smaller computer problems and getting the devices back into the hands of the users. Before working on devices, students must pass the course and get a recommendation from Palm.
Palm said a final project has students put together a computer from start to finish and use it.
As a result, student help desks are available at both high schools.
The course also gives students a look at a possible career path. Corbin said as a result of the course, he is offering two internships this summer for students to assist with computer maintenance.
