Telegraph Herald closed to walk-in traffic

Nonprofit to open temporary food pantries in 4 Dubuque County communities

East Dubuque voters again reject bond measure for school district building project

UPDATE: With public health disaster declaration, Iowa restaurants limited, while bars, theaters, casinos closed

Dubuque County man who rear-ended deputy, fled sentenced to jail

Dubuque County Sheriff's Department changes protocol amid virus

CORRECTED: No closure set for Dubuque County Courthouse

Kennel owners not grandfathered in under proposed Platteville animal ordinances

Tips sought for hit-and-run crash in Grant County

Cascade's Rockin' on the River announces summer shows

City of East Dubuque, school district measures among those on ballots today

Manchester man to be sentenced next month for 1979 murder of teen

Expungement, employment barrier clinic to offer consultation by phone in Dubuque

Darlington students heading to national KidWind competition after state honors

City of Platteville unveils new housing assistance programs

Sentencing delayed for Earville man convicted of killing wife with corn rake

ATV, UTV routes open in Platteville

Dubuque library to close Wednesday; Dubuque County branches still open

Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque creates coronavirus response fund

Dubuque Boys & Girls Club closing for nearly 1 month

NICC cancels 'face-to-face classes' this week

Dubuque council OKs $470,000 parking lot project, ramps evaluation, Eagle Point Park work

'Passionate, dedicated' Dubuque advocate for visually impaired dies at age 90

NWS: Chances of 'major flooding' on Mississippi at Dubuque drops markedly

Police: Woman stabs neighbor with corkscrew in Dubuque

Diocese: 2nd credible allegation of sexual abuse leveled at former Boscobel priest

Dubuque Dream Center fundraising banquet set for April 23

Man pleads guilty to federal charge related to Dubuque OD death; 2nd person charged

'Mass devastation to small businesses:' Fears of economic hardship as local establishments close temporarily

'Whirlwind' as local educators, students adapt to mandated closures

UPDATE: Archdiocese of Dubuque, Diocese of Madison cancel public Masses; weddings, funerals potentially impacted

1 injured in crash near Platteville

Dubuque mayor declares state of emergency, bans large gatherings on public property

UPDATE: 2 popular Dubuque museums to temporarily close

Dubuque casino, greyhound park to close for up to 30 days

Agency to close senior centers, meal sites, including locations in Clayton, Dubuque, Jackson counties

UPDATE: Latest local COVID-19 announcements, cancellations

Mayor: Attendance to be limited at tonight's Dubuque City Council meeting

Owners reopening Dyersville restaurant 1 month after closing Manchester location

Jo Daviess officials urge public to visit courthouse only when 'absolutely necessary'

Archdiocese of Dubuque cancels Masses beginning Thursday due to virus

