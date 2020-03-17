EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Voters in the East Dubuque public school district have again shot down a request to issue up to $10.5 million in bonds for the construction of a new elementary school addition.
The measure was rejected by a 788 to 627 vote during tonight's primary election.
This was the second attempt by the school district to obtain funding for the construction of an elementary school addition to the existing high school, creating a one-campus district.
The total cost of the project was estimated to be about $16 million. The district would have covered the balance with school reserve funds and grants.
Voters in 2019 rejected a $12 million bond measure for a similar project. Just 44% of ballots cast were in favor.
School officials have argued that the current elementary school is outdated and requires millions of dollars in repairs and renovations in order to meet modern state standards.
Superintendent TJ Potts previously told the TH that the school building is outdated and that building new is more cost-effective. Along with the construction of a new elementary addition, several additions and renovations would have been made to the high school building.
Voters in East Dubuque also were asked whether local bars should begin closing at 2 a.m. to coincide with last-call times in nearby Iowa and Wisconsin. They soundly voiced their opposition to the proposal, voting 328 against to 160 in favor.
Currently, the city's Class C liquor license allows four businesses in town to remain open until 3:30 a.m.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand had the non-binding measure put on the ballot after he argued that the 3:30 a.m. closing times were responsible for an increase in violent crime downtown, and gave the city a negative public image.
Downtown bar owners have expressed their opposition, and have argued the move would have an adverse impact on the bars and the community as a whole.