The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Calvin A. Walls, 31, of 2017 University Ave., No. 4, was arrested at 12:46 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Loras Boulevard on a charge of first-degree harassment.
The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Calvin A. Walls, 31, of 2017 University Ave., No. 4, was arrested at 12:46 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Loras Boulevard on a charge of first-degree harassment.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Most
Recent
Most
Read
News in
your town