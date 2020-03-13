A new committee of Dubuque business and civic leaders has formed to push voter support for a Sept. 8 vote on a $74.3 million expansion of the more-than-40-year-old Five Flags Center.
The group, which includes downtown business owners, young professionals and Dubuque Symphony Orchestra representatives, filed a statement of organization last week with the Iowa Ethics & Campaign Disclosure Board.
The committee, Yes for Five Flags, was formed “to raise awareness for the need of a new Five Flags Civic Center.” It will attempt to raise enough support to push the bond measure to the 60% supermajority needed for the measure to pass.
Committee Chairman Nicholas Schrup said the committee still is formulating a plan for how best to reach out to voters, including a media strategy of digital, print and radio ads and mailings.
A tentative campaign budget has been developed. Schrup, though, declined to provide a number or details, but stated “it’s not a significant amount of money.”
“We’ll provide a tremendous amount of statistics of what Five Flags has, in fact, done for the citizens and the City of Dubuque over that 40-year run, both from an economic vantage point and a quality-of-life vantage point,” he said. “I think the historical facts will support future projections.”
Five Flags General Manager H.R. Cook said it has yet to be determined whether ASM Global, which oversees Five Flags operations, will contribute financially to the committee’s campaign.
Five Flags management has said the arena has reached the end of its useful economic life.
If the proposal is approved, the existing arena would be demolished and rebuilt, expanding across West Fifth Street to increase its capacity from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400. The increased seating and rigging height could attract higher-profile entertainment acts and sporting tournaments, and increase attendance, according to consultants.
Overall, the average Dubuque homeowner would pay more than $2,200 in additional property taxes over 20 years if voters approve the renovation. That would add an average of more than $111 per year onto the tax bill for a house with an assessed value of about $146,000.
The campaign committee argues the project will pay for itself by boosting downtown business.
“Everybody has done so much with the Millwork District,” said Kim Wolff, a committee member and owner of Pepper Sprout Midwest Cuisine, 378 Main St. “That’s a great project, but I think we need to do something to get people to come back here to downtown and enjoy it.”
The latest analysis prepared by Convention, Sports & Leisure International and Betsch Associates estimates the expanded arena and renovated theater would generate $8.4 million in economic activity each year.
Consultants also project about $2.7 million in annual earnings from 124 full- and part-time jobs that would be supported by concerts, tournaments, music, dance and cheerleading performances and other events held at Five Flags.
The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has endorsed the proposed expansion “to enhance our competitiveness with surrounding metros ... to attract and retain workforce and to maximize the best interests of our business climate.” But it has yet to take a position on the September vote itself.
“The biggest pieces of information the chamber wants to know is impact to average commercial property owner,” said chamber President Molly Grover. “The chamber board in the past has supported the hybrid option, but that was supporting a concept. We need to understand what the impact is to the taxpayer before the board makes a decision on the referendum.”
Cook stresses the project would benefit taxpayers in the long run by cutting down on operating costs that are only going to increase due to a growing list of needed, expensive repairs.
The project would include the installation of eight suites and a lounge area, with the potential to generate more revenue to drop the annual taxpayer operating subsidy from more than $900,000 to about $350,000.
“This is a pretty busy building right now,” Cook said. “We’re rocking and rolling. And I can’t seem to make a dent in this subsidy, because I can’t generate the ancillary income I need to.”
Dubuque resident Gene Perry argues there are no guarantees a larger facility will attract larger crowds, and most residents lack the extra $111 per year to kick into a project that might never turn a profit.
“Yes, the Five flags Theater and arena need updating,” said Perry, who served on the Five Flags City Civic Center Commission from 1989 to 1992. “The problem is it’s just too expansive and just too expensive. ... That’s a lot money and a very long-term commitment, and I don’t see the long-term payoff there.”