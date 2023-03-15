EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque residents will elect at least one new City Council member next month, with two contested races on the ballot for the April 4 election.

In Ward II, challenger Jean Robey faces incumbent Jacob Walsh, who is running as a write-in candidate. Also on the ballot will be David Kale, but Kale told the Telegraph Herald he is withdrawing his candidacy, as he will soon be moving out of East Dubuque.

