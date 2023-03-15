EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque residents will elect at least one new City Council member next month, with two contested races on the ballot for the April 4 election.
In Ward II, challenger Jean Robey faces incumbent Jacob Walsh, who is running as a write-in candidate. Also on the ballot will be David Kale, but Kale told the Telegraph Herald he is withdrawing his candidacy, as he will soon be moving out of East Dubuque.
In Ward III, Ben Meier faces former council member Dawn Stelpflug. Incumbent Mike Hoffmann is not running for reelection.
Several other races are uncontested, including the mayoral race, in which John Digman is running unopposed after current Mayor Randy Degenhardt declined to run for reelection.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with Walsh and Meier about their priorities and goals if elected. Stelpflug declined to comment for this article. Robey did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Ward II
Jacob Walsh
Age: 35.
Occupation: Project manager at Premier Tooling & Manufacturing.
Relevant experience: Member of the City Council since April 2022, when he was appointed to fill a seat. He previously served on the council from 2011 to 2017.
Walsh said he feels he brings a common-sense approach and open-mindedness to the council, and he seeks to retain his seat to continue to “be part of the solution” to any challenges facing the city.
If reelected, he said he would continue to prioritize infrastructure upgrades, particularly water and sewer projects. He said he wants to ensure the city’s public works department has the resources needed to fully replace aging water mains, rather than temporarily patching them, and to complete as many projects in-house as possible.
“We don’t have a huge budget, so we need to continue doing things like finding grants to help fund these projects,” he said. “We also have a police station and a fire station that are in need of relocation, and those are two big projects I’d like to help get accomplished this next term.”
Ward III
Ben Meier
Age: 45.
Occupation: Sales executive with Thompson Truck & Trailer.
Relevant experience: First time running for elected office.
Meier said he feels he could provide a needed change and bring “younger blood and new ideas” to the City Council. He holds a business administration degree from Clarke University and has experience working in sales, which he feels would prove valuable in terms of balancing city budgets and making smart financial decision with taxpayer dollars.
In particular, Meier said he would prioritize limiting “wasteful spending,” though he said that because he is not currently involved with everyday city operations, he did not have specific areas where he would like to see the city curb its spending.
“I’d basically like to get the city back in order and try to save the city some money in the right way,” he said.
