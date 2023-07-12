Multiple members of the City of Dubuque’s Equity and Human Rights Commission say they have been unable to take meaningful action in months.
Commission Chair Carla Anderson said the commission has struggled to hold meetings this year because there were not members to establish a quorum.
Other members said there is a general lack of understanding within the commission about its role, which has led to confusion over how to address certain human rights issues.
“We don’t really have a clear view of what the human rights commission can and cannot do,” said Enoc Sanchez, commission member. “We want to respond to what is happening, but it isn’t clear how we can do that.”
The commission held a meeting this week to discuss recent race-related instances in Dubuque, including reviewing the discovery of graffiti in town with racist messages and a video that circulated online showing a local school staff member using a racial slur at school.
Anderson described it as the most productive meeting the commission has held in months, but she believes the commission has fallen behind in responding to the incidents in a timely manner.
“That was the first time we were able to hear everything that happened,” Anderson said. “The problem is, these things happened a while ago.”
The Equity and Human Rights Commission is scheduled to meet once per month, but from January through April, the commission did not hold a meeting.
Gisella Aitken-Shadle, the city’s chief of equity and human rights, said the lack of meetings was the result of a number of member resignations in quick succession. From January through April, only six of the nine commission seats were filled, but the commission still was required to have at least five members attend a meeting in order to reach a quorum.
In May, enough commission members were able to attend a meeting to establish a quorum and those vacant positions were filled.
Prior to May, Anderson said, the commission was rendered useless, as it was unable to formally discuss human rights issues in the city.
“We were hamstrung,” Anderson said. “It took a while to fill those spots.”
Sanchez said he agreed to join the commission in January, but he did not officially join until May.
Though the Equity and Human Rights Commission once again is filled, some new members expressed confusion about the group’s role.
Officially, the commission’s role is to review complaints alleging unfair or discriminatory practices, combat discrimination by educating the public on human rights and take action in the community to eliminate discrimination.
Sanchez and Matt Zanger, another new commission member, said they have not been educated on how exactly the commission is supposed to pursue those duties and what restrictions are placed on the group.
“A lot of us are new to this commission,” Sanchez said. “There is confusion over what our role is here.”
Aitken-Shadle said new commission members traditionally are educated on their duties through onboarding training that occurs shortly after they are sworn in. She said the training is scheduled to occur in the near future.
Anderson, who has served on the commission for a little more than two years, said she thinks the commission is being restricted in its ability to address emerging human rights issues.
She pointed to the incident at the end of May in which a video was shared online that showed a Hempstead High School staff member using a racial slur in the presence of students at school.
Anderson said commission members initially wanted to issue a statement immediately condemning the incident, but they were unable to do so until the group met.
“Our group wanted to act fast,” Anderson said. “We weren’t allowed to do that.”
Aitken-Shadle said the commission’s statement couldn’t be issued because state law does not allow a public body to issue a statement unless it is voted upon in an officially scheduled meeting.
“The rules are specific,” Aitken-Shadle said.
Dubuque Community Schools officials said following the incident at Hempstead that the staff member involved was placed on leave. Reached by the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday, district officials said in a statement that they continue “to work through established protocols and timelines in following up on the incident.”
“As with all instances, the district has a legal obligation to maintain the confidentiality of personnel matters until such time as the Board takes public action,” the statement reads.