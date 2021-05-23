Soldier’s remains returned to Southwest Wisconsin after 70 years
LANCASTER, Wis. — Seventy years after he was reported missing in action, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. “Jack” Valentine’s remains are coming home.
A procession of motorcycles and other vehicles delivered Valentine’s remains to Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster on Friday, ahead of a funeral next week in his hometown of Cassville, Wis.
“This gives some sort of peace after he was lost for so many years,” said Lynn Lang, of Peosta, Valentine’s niece.
Born on March 1, 1928, Valentine graduated from Cassville High School and enlisted in the Army, after which he was sent to serve in the Korean War.
He was reported missing in action on Dec. 6, 1950, near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. He was presumed dead in 1954, but his remains were not found until August 2018. His remains were subsequently identified on March 16, 2021, according to the office of Gov. Tony Evers, who ordered flags in the state be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, May 25, when Valentine will be buried at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Cassville.
Dubuque pizza restaurant moving to rural Peosta in place of another eatery
PEOSTA, Iowa — A staple Dubuque pizza restaurant is moving to a new home outside of Peosta, taking over the location of another popular eatery.
The owners of Town Clock Inn will open a new physical location at 7653 Old Highway Road, where Junction 21 Restaurant and Bar currently resides. Junction 21 will close on Saturday, May 22.
Town Clock Inn co-owner Irene Nelson said she hopes the new location will open its doors by the first or second week of August.
Even with the move away from its namesake downtown edifice, the Town Clock Inn name will remain, as well as the pizza recipe that has been used for more than 50 years.
“It’s just all super exciting,” Nelson said.
The closure of Town Clock Inn’s Dubuque Main Street location was announced April 29. The restaurant had been operating in that location since 1970 and has been owned by the same family for three generations.
Dubuque reaches $1.8M settlement with former police captainThe City of Dubuque has reached a $1.8 million settlement with a former female police captain who sued the city and Police Chief Mark Dalsing in 2019 on the grounds of gender discrimination, harassment and retaliation.
Abby Simon’s lawsuit claimed that in 2016 and in 2017, she was passed over for a promotion to captain despite receiving better test and interview scores than the two men who received the promotions. In addition to discrimination against her, the lawsuit alleged there was a broad issue with sexism and discrimination in the department.
The lawsuit sought an unspecified judgment that would “fully and fairly compensate (Simon) for her injuries and damages” and any other relief deemed appropriate.
The $1,832,499 settlement agreement, approved by City Council members on Monday night, includes payments of $975,000 to Simon for claims of emotional distress and $47,778 in wages.
Simon’s counsel, Fiedler Law Firm, of Johnston, Iowa, receives $727,221 for attorney fees, and the Municipal Fire and Police Retirement System of Iowa receives $82,500 to satisfy a lien included in the lawsuit.
The city will pay a $20,000 deductible in connection with the settlement. The remainder will be paid by the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool, a self-insurance organization for Iowa public entities.
Simon releases the city and Dalsing from any and all claims and dismisses the lawsuit, according to the settlement.
The settlement agreement states that the payments are “not an admission of any liability” by the city.
City, state getting involved as Dubuque residents try to address growing sinkhole
Robert and Barbara Friedman have lived for years with a sinkhole growing next to their house.
In September 2018, the hole first emerged on their property at 2792 Tiffany Court in Dubuque. Since then, the crater-like hole has expanded to the point that it now abuts the Friedmans’ garage, causing damage to their home and creating a perpetual safety concern for themselves and their neighbors at 2784 Tiffany Court.
“We are always concerned that someone will fall in it,” said Barbara. “There’s always the chance that could happen, and it’s scary to think about.”
After nearly three years and numerous unsuccessful attempts to plug the hole, the Friedmans had started to accept it as an unfortunate part of their life.
However, the hope of the sinkhole’s end has been rekindled after Dubuque City Council members this week approved an agreement with the State of Iowa to initiate a remediation project to seal it.
The city is entering into an agreement with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship through which the state will cover the costs of closing the sinkhole — that is, if an effective method can be found.
“We are working with the State of Iowa and other professionals in the field to come up with a remediation plan,” said Assistant City Engineer Robert Schiesl. “A lot of the tried engineering practices that have been successful in the past have not worked to date.”
Dubuque candy maker eyes sizable expansion, relocated retail space
A Dubuque-based candy business plans to double its production, augment its staff and establish a new, flagship retail location.
Betty Jane Candies soon will start an expansion project that will allow the company to keep pace with skyrocketing demand, according to President Drew Siegert.
“In the last 16 to 18 months, we have seen demand vastly outgrow what we are capable of producing,” he said. “We’ve focused on our best-selling products and making sure we can keep those in stock all the time. That means some of our other products have been missing.”
The plan hinges on a renovation to the company’s facility at 3049 Asbury Road, which currently serves as its production facility as well as its primary retail space. Siegert said Betty Jane Candies plans to discontinue retail sales at that location and, instead, use the entirety of the building for production.
Due to resident opposition, plans dropped for bobcat hunt in Dubuque County
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has paused plans to allow bobcat hunting and trapping in Dubuque County in response to negative public feedback.
Earlier this year, the state agency solicited comments as it considered adding Delaware, Dubuque and Jones counties to the list of areas where those with fur harvester licenses would be able to take one bobcat per season.
The state Natural Resource Commission recently approved adding Delaware and Jones counties to the list of 55 Iowa counties where it is already legal. Dubuque County was taken out of consideration.
If the Administrative Rules Review Committee in the Legislature does not object, the new rules will go into effect July 21 ahead of the next fur harvest season, which runs from Nov. 7 to Jan. 31.