CUBA CITY, Wis. — One person was injured when a vehicle hit a crop sprayer Friday near Cuba City.
Janice Bottomley, 74, of Platteville, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville with minor injuries, according to a press release issued Monday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 4:45 p.m. Friday on Wisconsin 80 just north of St. Rose Road, north of Cuba City. The release states that Bottomley started to pass a crop sprayer driven by Jamie Hosch, 30, of Cuba City, when Hosch started to turn into a driveway. Bottomley’s vehicle hit the rear tire of the sprayer, then entered the ditch and overturned. First responders had to free Bottomley from her vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.