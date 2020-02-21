A panel of local industry leaders on Thursday touted both the quality and the affordability of health care in the Dubuque area.
However, the group also addressed myriad challenges confronting the industry, as well as a political landscape that raises the possibility of sweeping changes.
Top officials from five local health care organizations participated in the forum at Hotel Julien Dubuque, which was hosted by Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce. About 70 people attended.
John Tallent, CEO of Medical Associates Clinic & Health Plans, cited a recent, nationwide survey that showed Dubuque’s health care costs were among the lowest in the country.
“We truly enjoy some of the lowest cost and highest quality of care anywhere in the country, which is really quite amazing,” he said.
Even so, much of the discussion was dominated by complex issues plaguing patients and providers alike.
Panel members touched on concerns related to patient access, affordability and the recruitment and retention of employees.
Wes Hartig, CEO of MedOne in Dubuque, served as the event’s moderator and framed why the discussion was such an important one.
“Health care as an industry is a major employer here in Dubuque,” he said. “And unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that health care has dominated the headlines as of late.”
ACCESS AND AFFORDABILITY
Despite the relative affordability of local care, area leaders acknowledged that a trip to the doctor’s office or hospital still can present patients with a heavy financial burden.
Kay Takes, president of MercyOne Dubuque and the organization’s eastern Iowa region, said there are “significant structures” in place to help patients deal with these costs. For instance, MercyOne utilizes financial counselors that help patients navigate the complexities of the health care system.
“We know that, many times, people are more concerned about how they are going to pay their bill than they are about the diagnosis they’re dealing with,” Takes said. “It is that big of a deal.”
Cost is not the only factor contributing to concerns about access.
Justin Hafner, CEO of Grand River Medical Group, said today’s consumers expect goods and services immediately. The health care industry often fails to meet that expectation.
“(Patients) don’t want to call the doctor’s office and be told that the doctor cannot see you until three Thursdays from now,” he said. “You want to be able to go somewhere and somebody will be able to see you.”
RECRUITMENT, RETENTION
Multiple panelists noted that the supply of medical professionals isn’t keeping pace with the demand for such services.
The Health Resources and Services Administration projects shortages of 20,000 primary care physicians by 2025.
Gary Collins, CEO of Crescent Community Health Center, said these concerns have hit home in Dubuque.
“A huge challenge across the nation is physician recruiting, and I know at Crescent we are feeling it for sure, particularly with dentists right now,” he said.
Chad Wolbers, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Dubuque, noted that retention of medical professionals also is a pressing issue.
“A crisis and challenge for all of us is provider burnout,” he said. “It is very real, and it’s becoming an epidemic. The rates of addiction and suicide among providers are increasing all the time.”
Wolbers said much of this stress stems from the looming possibility of lawsuits and litigation if a provider makes an error or harms a patient.
POLITICAL SHIFTS
In the midst of an election year, Hafner touched on the political climate surrounding the health care industry.
He emphasized the need to find common ground at a time when the health care discussion is becoming increasingly polarized.
“If we think the role of government is to do absolutely nothing and just stand by, I think we’re wrong,” he said, adding that government can incent forward-thinking solutions in the industry.
But he also emphasized that the government cannot fix the health care problem single-handedly.
He noted that the health care industry represents one-sixth of the nation’s gross domestic product and employs 16 million workers. Three of Dubuque’s top five employers are health care providers.
Noting that the current system is deeply ingrained in local communities and economies, Hafner said it is “unlikely” that the U.S. soon would adopt the type of single-payer system endorsed by some Democratic presidential candidates.
“Whatever the solution is, it needs to be a middle-of-the-road approach,” he said. “There is a role and responsibility for everyone, and there’s probably some blame to go around as well.”