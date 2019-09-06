Authorities said the discovery of tree stumps at a Dubuque County property led to the arrest of a suspected member of a group of arboreal bandits.
Jason R. Harry, 44, no permanent address, was arrested Wednesday morning at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, 770 Iowa St., on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
Court documents made publicly available Thursday said a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to a farm field on Katie Cove outside of Dubuque on April 22 to investigate a theft, according to court documents. A local farmer had noticed tree tops and stumps along the tree line.
Vehicle tracks on the ground led to the nearby home of Nathan Stark, 42. Stark allegedly admitted driving through the field to cut down firewood at the neighboring property.
Authorities said the investigation ultimately revealed that Stark, along with Harry and Jed Switzer, 57, of Anamosa, Iowa, illegally chopped down walnut trees and sold the logs for more than $2,000.
Harry’s court documents state that arrest warrants will be sought for Stark and Switzer, but online court records on Thursday didn’t list any charges related to the incident for either man.