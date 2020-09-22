The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is reminding operators of all-terrain and utility vehicles that a recent ordinance change opens only lettered county roads — from A to XX — to vehicle traffic unless posted otherwise.
The change does not include town roads, unless a town board has approved them for ATV/UTV use, or any state highway, Sheriff Reg Gill said in a press release.
He also reminded riders a countywide speed limit of 30 mph remains in effect on any trail or route and that it is unlawful for any driver or passenger to possess an open container of an intoxicating beverage while the ATV/UTV is being operated on any road route or roadway within Lafayette County.
All UTV occupants also are required to wear seatbelts, Gill said. Violators can be fined $50 but will be assessed a fine of $232 if stopped by a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden.