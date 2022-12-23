Yuppies with young children were credited with fueling a rise in real Christmas tree sales 35 years ago.
The Telegraph Herald examined local and national sales of real trees in December 1987. Nationally, an estimated 33.3 million real trees were sold. That compares with 21 million real trees purchased in 2021, according to the National Christmas Tree Association trade group.
A recent Nielsen survey conducted for American Christmas Tree Association found that three quarters of American households display a tree annually, with about 80% of those trees artificial.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on Christmas trees in its Dec. 13, 1987, edition.
MANY SEE A LOT OF GOOD IN REAL TREES
Once upon a time, families found them and took them from the wild. Now, the production of Christmas trees is a $1.16 billion industry with more growers and consumer interest than ever before.
During the early 1950s, 90% of Christmas trees were taken from natural or wild stands, with 10% coming from tree plantations.
Today, the opposite is true, with 90% of the pine trees being cultivated on farms and plantations, according to David Baumann, with the National Christmas Tree Association.
The projected sales for this year of 33.3 million trees is a record, Baumann said. That is 2% above 1986 sales.
Baumann attributed the increase to several factors. Part is due to the advent of baby boomer or yuppie couples, he said. They now are starting families and buying homes. People with young children generally buy fresh trees. Also, yuppies are more interested in having natural rather than synthetic materials.
“They want cotton, they want wool, and they want real Christmas trees,” Baumann said.
A third factor is the prohibitive expense of artificial trees, Baumann said. Some of the most realistic-looking artificial trees can cost between $120 and $200.
Although local demand is hard to predict, the overall supply of trees this year is good, Baumann said. Prices should remain in last year’s levels of $3 to $5 per foot.
The Y’s Mens Club sells cut trees next to the YM-YWCA in Dubuque. The club charges $3.75 per foot for Scotch pines and $2.25 for Balsam firs. Prices at Artistic Cleaners range from $25 to $35 for 6- to 7-foot trees.
John Eisbach, who operates a “choose and cut” tree farm five miles east of Galena, Ill., charges $2 per foot. He said he has noticed an increase in demand for choose and cut trees over the past several years.
Eisbach said the demand for choose and cut trees is cyclical. About 20 years ago, demand also was high but slowed down and now is on the rise again.
The attraction of trees sold off lots is convenience, Baumann said.
Lot sales can swing up and down from year to year, said Ted Curtain, a forester with the University of Illinois Extension Service. Many retailers and groups will start selling trees in a community, then one year sales are down and several will drop out, Curtain said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.