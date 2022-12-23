12012022-ymcaxmastrees-file.jpg
Mrs. Dwight Lloyd Sr. looks over a Christmas tree with her grandson, Douglas Lloyd, on Dec. 9, 1987, at the YM-YWCA Christmas tree lot in Dubuque. Sales of real trees soared that year.

 Telegraph Herald file

Yuppies with young children were credited with fueling a rise in real Christmas tree sales 35 years ago.

The Telegraph Herald examined local and national sales of real trees in December 1987. Nationally, an estimated 33.3 million real trees were sold. That compares with 21 million real trees purchased in 2021, according to the National Christmas Tree Association trade group.

