GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Guttenberg’s Ingleside Park was bustling Saturday afternoon as hundreds of people gathered to celebrate Independence Day with friends and family.
The annual Stars and Stripes Celebration featured festivities in the park, a parade and fireworks over the river at dusk, along with food vendors, music and inflatables.
“My family is spread out all over the U.S., but every year when it comes time to celebrate the Fourth of July, they always come down and we enjoy the food, walk through the parade and sit out and watch the fireworks over the Mississippi River,” said Joan Sanders, who attended the event with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sanders attended her first Fourth of July celebration in Guttenberg more than 90 years ago.
“I attended every one when I was a child and teenager, but after I graduated high school in 1948, I moved out of Guttenberg and only visited sparingly,” she said. “Since moving back six years ago, I’ve always looked forward to all the activities that I can participate in.”
Carla Ruegnitz was at the event with two grandchildren, who were waiting for their turn on the kiddie tractor ride.
“The whole community works together to really make this a special event for all,” she said. “There’s a wide variety of events for people of all ages, and it’s nice to reconnect with old faces in the park.”
Matthew Tielbar and his son Harrison Tielbar were walking around the park with balloon crowns on their heads. Matthew said the camaraderie with the community at events such as this is unmatched.
“Everyone here today appreciates Guttenberg and the USA, so it’s great to see both the kids running around and the older folks having fun,” he said.
Harrison was breathless, having just finished racing his friends on an inflatable obstacle course.
“I found some of my friends here, and I get to hang out and play with them all day and night,” he said.
Mandy Ludovissy and her family took part in the parade, and her sons Tyler and Caleb were in charge of driving the tractor for the kiddie ride.
“We always come out for Stars and Stripes,” she said. “It’s one of our biggest community events, so it’s good to get the kids out of the house and mingle with neighbors.”
Patty Schwarz said the Stars and Stripes Celebration and other related festivities are a boost to the local economy. As the owner of a local motel, Schwarz gets to see many old customers as they return to Guttenberg to celebrate the holiday.
“A lot of our business on these holiday weekends is actually people coming up to visit family and friends, and a lot of times I have the same customers that come back every year, and it’s nice getting to know them more and more as they visit,” she said.