The team providing administrative work for the Dubuque County Food Policy Council is wrapping up its contract having completed a strategic plan aimed at bolstering local food systems.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors last year agreed to spend $60,000 to contract Limestone Bluffs Resource Conservation and Development to provide professional assistance to the volunteer council, which previously had been operating without paid staff. Limestone Bluffs subcontracted with Candace Eudaley-Loebach, of Lovely City Consulting, and Danielle Stowell, of Wicked River Event Production.
In their contracted year, Eudaley-Loebach and Stowell held numerous public input sessions and studied food systems to create the council’s strategic plan for the next five years. The council recently reviewed their work over the past year before their contract ends at the close of the month.
“They have been a phenomenal support for us,” council Chair Whitney Sanger told the Telegraph Herald. “They’ve been able to put our ideas and vision into an actionable plan.”
The plan developed by Eudaley-Loebach and Stowell breaks down into actionable steps the council’s top three priorities of fostering a local food economy, ensuring healthy food access and minimizing food waste.
Steps to foster a local food economy include developing a food resources website and interactive map where retailers, chefs, institutions and food producers can build connections.
Steps to ensure healthy food access include creating a countywide hotline, supporting the development of stakeholder groups to address food access barriers and working with school districts on healthy, seasonal menus.
Steps to minimize food waste include advocating to the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency to increase its capacity for compost and pick up of discarded food for residences and commercial entities.
During their contracted year, Eudaley-Loebach and Stowell also developed a policy guide for small communities to do similar work on a smaller scale. Stowell developed a how-to guide for small towns thinking of starting a farmers market.
“(Small communities) were a big part of what we were trying to do this year, have resources available for people to be able to replicate some of the work that was done,” Eudaley-Loebach said during a recent council meeting.
The plan also recommends continued staffing for the council, though county supervisors have not yet discussed that recommendation.
Sanger said a proposal to expand staffing at the county Health Department could provide an avenue to staff the council’s work. Otherwise, the council proposes to continue contracting out the work.
Council representatives are expected to attend a work session on Monday, June 20, between the supervisors and the Board of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.