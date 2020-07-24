PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t derail a long-running Platteville tradition of honoring local volunteers.
Platteville Regional Chamber hosted its annual Party in the Park and Salute to Volunteers on Thursday.
From Platteville Thrift Shop and Rountree Gallery to Platteville Community Arboretum and Southwest Wisconsin Auto Club, a total of 26 volunteers from 23 organizations were recognized for their efforts.
“I was pretty excited. I didn’t expect it,” said 24-year-old Gabi Hundhausen, who was honored for her work with the nonprofit organization Building Platteville. “This is just a really cool town, so it’s just good to be able to help.”
The event, which was held in Platteville City Park, was part of the city’s 23rd Annual Hometown Festival Week, which runs through Sunday, July 26.
Executive Director Wayne Wodarz said the chamber holds the annual event to recognize the “dedication and determination” of local volunteers.
“We want to have the community see the true believers we have in the volunteer spirit, to see that there are active people that are trying to make a difference in our community,” Wodarz said.
To select volunteers to honor, the chamber asks area service organizations to nominate a member who has gone above and beyond in their contributions to the group.
“I think this year more than any other, a lot of people have really had to step up to the plate to help out, and so what a great opportunity to give those people recognition in front of a larger audience,” Wodarz said.
The atmosphere in the park was lively as the event kicked off at 5 p.m. Several service organizations had set up tables with information, and community members talked and laughed as they perused the tables and set up chairs in front of the gazebo.
At 5:30 p.m., Wodarz and Chamber President Tim Boldt welcomed the crowd. Then, one by one, they called forward the volunteers who had been selected for recognition by their various organizations.
After the ceremony concluded, the Ken Kilian Classic Big Band took the stage for the Music in the Park program.
As the first notes rang out, the volunteers dispersed throughout the park, where they were congratulated by friends and community members.
Fern Nall, of Platteville, attended the event in support of several friends who were being honored. She herself has received awards from the Optimists Club and United Way in previous years.
“I always like to see the people who are honored for their service,” she said.
She added that during the pandemic, she felt the event — and the volunteer work that it honored — were more important than ever.
“It gives us a purpose in life, and it helps us remember that life still goes on,” she said.