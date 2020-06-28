Images taken during the Hempstead High School graduation Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Dalzell Field.

Hempstead High School graduation

Location: Dalzell Field

Graduates: 364

Speakers: students Derek Wills, Shaelyn Hostager and Aaliyah Waggoner

Quote: "We are all living in a world that can be dark with uncertainty, but I truly believe kindness can shine a light." -- Wills, student body president