Police said a driver traveling at full speed on Dodge Street rear-ended a stopped vehicle Thursday, causing a chain- reaction crash.
Keenan R. Redfearn, 25, of Dubuque, was driving west on Dodge Street near Cedar Cross Road at about 1 p.m. Thursday when he stopped suddenly due to traffic, according to a police report. Donald W. Berg, 78, of East Dubuque, Ill., was driving behind Redfearn and was able to stop his vehicle in time.
A third vehicle operated by Stephen L. McAleer Jr., 53, of Marion, Iowa, then crashed into the rear of Berg’s vehicle, pushing it into Redfearn’s. Police said McAleer reported that he was looking to the side to see if it was safe to merge when the crash occurred.
Both Berg and his passenger, Madonna M. Berg, 77, of East Dubuque, reported possible injuries, according to the report. However, both declined to be transported to a hospital for treatment.
McAleer was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.